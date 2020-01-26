SEBRING — 2019 has been a tough one, said Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund.
“Like any other year, there have been very high highs, and unfortunately this year, there have been very low lows,” Hoglund said. “Some very dark hours.”
In the months after the SunTrust shooting, Sebring as a community rallied and showed the camaraderie it has shown after hurricanes and other disasters.
From beyond Highlands County and Sebring, Hoglund said, communities and agencies sent support. Individuals sent cards and school classes sent posters. Social media has helped Sebring receive those well wishes and pass them along.
The first best advice he got came from communities that had suffered similar tragedies, or any tragedy: Don’t try to do it alone. Reach out within the community and to other communities, and pull together to get through it.
And Sebring has done that.
“Unfortunately, I have re-lived Jan 23 a hundred times over the past year,” Hoglund said.
He’s assessed what they did and how they could do better. Hoglund doesn’t know if he would have done anything differently with the response. The shooter didn’t go beyond the building, and police had control over the aspects of the situation they could control. No one outside the scene got hurt, and all responders went home safely.
Some things he would change, however: How they handle information in a crisis, rerouting traffic and crowds away from the danger zone, notifying employees to get all hands on deck, and most of all, handling all other routine calls without fail.
Fortunately, all other calls did get covered well, but it was harrowing, he said.
Communication
Hoglund said his assistant chief, Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart, serves as his public information officer, but he also was engaged in the operation at the time.
As luck would have it, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office responded with additional people and equipment, but their public information officer, Scott Dressel, was at the Florida Association of Public Information Officers conference in Daytona. Once calls started coming in, he set up a remote information station with phones and his laptop in his hotel room.
Their backup PIO, Nell Hays, was at an unrelated conference in Orlando. She was immediately recalled, but Highlands County PIO Gloria Rybinski was on-scene at the SunTrust shooting to field calls.
“I couldn’t answer all the calls or texts immediately,” Rybinski said, “[while] talking on the phone or talking to onsite media.”
Dressel counted 150 phone calls, some from CNN, CBS, ABC, NBC and countless broadcast stations in Florida. He eventually started telling them they needed to go to Sebring if they wanted live information.
“Things change when the national media comes to town,” Dressel said. “[There are] so many questions coming to you at once.”
He got Sheriff’s Office officials on the scene to relay information as best they could.
“Thank God Gloria was here,” Dressel said. “We needed five PIOs on the ground.”
Since then, Rybinski and Dressel have organized with outside PIOs for a regional backup system.
“I don’t ever want to use what I learned again,” Dressel said. “Now I can reach out to another agency. I can advise them on what to do.”
They can also call for help, if needed.
Traffic and families
The incident was right on U.S. 27, the main thoroughfare for the county, and on an isthmus between two lakes, giving few avenues to reroute traffic and evacuate bystanders, not an easy task when the incident drew a varied crowd of bystanders, local media and emergency responders.
They had families gathered at nearby Inn on the Lakes, which Hoglund called a “huge accomplishment” for a small jurisdiction.
Unfortunately, he also had Aeromed helicopter’s landing zone right outside the hotel on northbound U.S. 27. Any evacuation of victims would have prompted families to walk out asking if it was their loved ones.
When the helicopter shut down, because no one had survived, it broadcast that fact to all who saw it, including families. Hoglund said, in future, he and other agencies will want to have landing zones at hospitals or other spots away from the families.
Detective Stephen Williams, called to the scene, told the Highlands News-Sun one of the most stressful situations he faced was when a witness from the bank was telling him who was inside, including his sister-in-law, and his phone rang: His brother asking about her.
He immediately had to pull himself off the case, as is protocol when family is involved, and gather with the families, out of radio contact with officers, so he would not know any sooner than his family about what had happened.
This first anniversary brought it all back to him again, and he didn’t relish Thursday’s memorial dedication, but he felt it was something he had to do.
“For me, the family support [we received] is the best,” Williams said.
Hoglund was thankful to have a corps of victims’ advocates from various agencies converge on the scene, giving the families the comfort and care they needed.
All call
Word went out immediately, even without dispatchers’ radio pages, through all forms of communication about the incident, drawing off-duty law enforcement officers.
“Word gets out quickly in the law enforcement community,” Hoglund said.
Hoglund wants to see a countywide system and protocol for pulling people back on duty as needed, to make sure the incident has all the people it needs, and to make sure all of the daily incidents get covered.
Resources came in from other counties and from the state, including Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody. Egos were left at the door, he said, which is as it should be.
Since the shooting, Hoglund has had his officers undergo additional training to deal with a future active threat incident, if one were to happen, as well as a policy for Critical Incident Stress Management to tend to all responders’ mental health.
On Thursday, at the memorial dedication, it was noted to Hoglund that although the shooter stopped and called 911 — confining hurt to just the five families — it would have been much better if he had called 911 before going through with it.
Hoglund agreed.
“We’ve got to make it OK for people to not be OK,” Hoglund said.