The King James Bible is the infallible, inspired word of the living God; purified and preserved without any provable error for us in the English language (Psalm 12:6,7 KJV). It is the final authority in all matters of faith and practice.
Adam, was the first man created in God’s image (Genesis 1:26 KJV), but through willful sin he fell. All other men descended from him are born in his (Adam’s) image (Gen. 5:3 KJV) with a sinful nature (Romans 5:12 KJV), and are therefore under the just condemnation of God (John 3:36 KJV), and in need of a Saviour (Acts 4:12 KJV) and the new birth (John 3:3,7, 1:12 KJV).
Christ shed his Divine blood (Acts 20:28 KJV) on the cross of Calvary as a vicarious substitute for all sinners (1 Timothy 2:6 KJV). He was buried and rose again the third day according to the scriptures (1 Corinthians 15:3-4 KJV) by his own power (John 10:18 KJV), and ascended to the right hand of the Father and sat, it was done, finished, from whence He will personally return for all those that accept Him as their personal Saviour at the rapture (1 Thessalonians 4:16,17 KJV).
The right Gospel (1 Cor. 15:1-4 KJV), revealed unto us by our apostle, the apostle Paul (Rom. 11:13 KJV), which is the only means of salvation for us today (Rom. 1:16 KJV), for all men will be judged someday by that Gospel, according to Rom. 2:16 KJV. We believe that the Gospel is the biblical bloodstained gospel of a just God seeking to be the Saviour of the world, rather than the modern, perverted, bloodless gospel of social justice, in which man seeks to right his own preconceived wrongs based upon his own preconceptions of right and wrong.
It “The Gospel” is faith on what Christ did and not in what we can do aka works. Ephesians 2:8,9, KJV. The penalty for sin has been paid by the one sacrifice forever of Jesus Christ on the cross (Hebrews 10:10-12 KJV) through the blood atonement (Leviticus 17:11, Romans 5:11 KJV), of his offering himself as the sacrificial Lamb of God, but that His blood is not applied to a sinner’s soul until he accepts the free gift of eternal life by faith (Galatians 2:16 KJV), in The Gospel (1 Corinthians 15:1-4, KJV); and not man’s works, Ephesians 2: 8,9, KJV. That is to say that all men have a freewill to either accept or reject Jesus Christ as their Savior.
But whether they do or not, Jesus did all that was necessary to save sinners, and it is up to them to receive salvation of their own accord. There is no salvation by any works that men do, rather it is the work of Christ Jesus alone, and his one sacrifice forever, that extends God’s means of salvation to the lost and dying world. Salvation is offered freely (Romans 6:23 KJV) to all men, and is only obtained by grace through faith (Acts 15:11, Ephesians 2:8 KJV) in the shed blood of Jesus Christ (Romans 3:25 KJV) without any mixture of man’s works, lest any man should boast (Ephesians 2:9, Romans 3:28, 4:5 KJV).
Once a sinner trusts Christ’s shed blood and righteousness for salvation, he is immediately sealed with the Holy Spirit of God until the day of redemption (Ephesians 1:13 KJV), and is eternally secure (John 3:16, 10:27-29 KJV). God sat down twice and said, it was perfect and it was finished and rested. After creation and after paying for our sins. No man can add to it or they deny Christ and call Him a liar. Works were for the Jews prior to the cross, not for us now. It is faith plus nothing.
Being prophesized by Isaiah in Isaiah 53:10, 11; KJV, 700 years before Christ, God was satisfied that the iniquities of all were bared by he (Christ) and that all were justified and as Christ said on the cross, it is finished. No works by man can be added as with creation. Romans 3: 19-27; KJV, the law cannot save, but only condemns; no one is justified under the law, by the law there is only knowledge of sin. Now verse 23, read carefully, it is by faith in Jesus Christ or to all who believe, no works here folks. Now verse 24, being justified freely by God’s grace through the redemption that is in Jesus Christ and finally verse 26, that God being just and the justifier of anyone who believeth in Jesus. Get that folks, believeth only, no works.
Bruce Tooker is a Lake Placid resident. Viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not that of the Highlands News-Sun.