You have a right to kill but not the right to choose, according to the liberal. Yes, you can abort the child but no, you cannot choose not to have a vaccination. Either science is all right or it’s not, but with the liberal, science is half right and half wrong. One plus one is two, but according to a liberal, it’s four and why math is now found to be racist in some universities. Most sciences are exact, such as physics, math and chemistry, so therefore, closer to truth, but liberals do not believe in truth but on their own emotions. If something moves or stirs the emotion of a liberal, it’s factual and why most liberals flock to climate science where any number is used to fit their theory.
According to the liberal, we evolved from monkeys and way back from a soup of chemicals and the universe came into existence from nothing but a big bang.
Of course, there has never been a human created by another human in a lab. Two exact physical laws, the law of biogenesis and the second law of thermodynamics clearly and factually disproves evolution. Clearly, the only other way is through creation. Most all liberals stand by evolution and do not believe in Jesus Christ, the creator of all, even with clear factual proof.
One can check the graves of all other gods, you notice the little “g” used here, such as Allah, Budda, Zeus and others, and find their remanding bones. Check the grave of Christ and see if bones are present.
According to liberals, the planet is billions of years old. Liberals can measure carbon footprints. Ask a liberal what a carbon footprint is and how you measure it, they will give you gibberish and leave you ever more confused.
Liberals love to use emotional words to hide the true factual word and meaning to expound their emotional meaning, such as women’s health. Sounds good, but its real meaning is abortion. How about voter suppression, sounds emotional and enough to stir one’s senses. It’s real meaning, photo I.D. A popular one, climate change aka. human cause global warming.
Liberals do not like wars and avoid them lake a plague even if it spells disaster. Example, a certain prime minister of England named Neville Chamberlain had a meeting with Hitler to smooth, as you would say, things over to keep Hitler from attacking England. Hitler, in his evil ways, assured Chamberlain that he would not attack England. Well, sometime later, Hitler did the opposite, he attacked. As he was attacking England by air, Chamberlain, in his liberal mind, was believing what Hitler told him, that he wouldn’t attack and thought it was a mistake and that Hitler would back off. It didn’t happen and powers to be, Churchill took over as prime minister and had to fight back to save England.
Liberals love spending as long as it’s other people’s money and why most are not good tippers. Why the motto, tax and spend?
Liberal politicians love to use words for their bills such as infrastructure bill, which is further from truth. Their infrastructure bill is loaded with social spending and not for roads and bridges. They love to stir the American mind with lovie dovie words to make conservatives look bad if they reject their bills. Liberals generally do not look at cheating as cheating but as for the general good of society. They truly believe that they are the holders of all solutions to problems. Liberals believe in what Satan believes, a perfect utopia in their minds, a one world government, one religion and one currency. All the same for all except for a few elites. Liberals ultimately believe in their way or the highway, total control of all people, your thoughts, speech and beliefs.
Bruce Tooker is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.