On Wednesday, spotters atop the Highlands County Landfill saw smoking garbage.
Something small sat smoldering under plastic bags and a cereal box, emitting a faint whiff of smoke. Critical Infrastructure Director Clinton “Gator” Howerton Jr. said, had spotters not seen it, he said, flames could have started another landfill fire.
The top of the Highlands County Landfill has, at any given time, one or two compactors, bulldozers, a water truck and at least two unloading garbage trucks in operation.
Visitors will also find several spotters, a flock of buzzards, a troop of bald eagles and a steady strong breeze.
That breeze will spread fire. Too often, people throw rechargeable batteries — lithium ion or nickel cadmium — into their household waste stream, and they get crushed under bulldozers and compactors — the county’s two TANA compactors weigh 120,000 pounds and 830,000 pounds.
A crushed battery will ignite. Then, the breeze takes over.
Windy moundThe landfill plateau sits 120 feet above ground level. With no windbreak from trees or brush, wind speeds there regularly measure 20 mph faster than on the ground, Howerton said.
That leads to “dirt devils” picking up and throwing trash every day, said Solid Waste Operations Manager Ronnie Shumard and Landfill Manager Mark Laurence.
When that vortex hits burning garbage, it turns into a “fire tornado,” Howerton said: Throwing out sparks and lighting up everything around it.
That is how the last fire started, Howerton said. A rechargeable battery thrown in the garbage was crushed, ignited and a vortex spread its fire over a wide area of thin garbage.
It eventually burned up to four acres, and much of the burned debris still litters the south face of the mound, like a charred landslide.
Bolts v. batteriesBolts from the blue still hit the landfill, and still present a hazard. However, they have become far less of a problem.
“They are not causing fires as much as batteries do,” Howerton said.
Everything has them — phones, drills, vape pens and Hoverboards. Some are built in and some are removable. Rechargeable AA and AAA batteries are a hazard, as are 9-volts, with exposed posts that can come in contact with metal and heat the battery enough to ignite it and surrounding garbage.
Project Manager Bob Diefendorf said button batteries from hearing aids and other small devices have to be taped up in a line to prevent them touching each other.
ChemicalsLeftover small amounts of bleach or drain cleaner — things that can go down the drain — could probably go down the drain, landfill officials said, though not all at once. Then residents can toss the empty bottle.
Large amounts of household chemicals, however, can start fires or pollute the landfill leachate. People should bring those bottles to the landfill as hazardous waste, either at the spring and fall collection events or any weekday during operating hours at no charge.
WaterThe landfill has two Volvo 6,000-gallon water trucks with deck guns and sprayers, big mobile fire extinguishers to catch fires when they start.
But even as one water truck soaked Wednesday’s smoldering garbage, the lighter of the two compactors hit a mattress and sent stuffing material swirling like flies.
Howerton said, had a fire started near that, it would have spread on each of the flying tufts.