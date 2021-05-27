The weather forecast promised spectacular conditions for a birding trip to an area where I knew there would be zero shade. The vast landscape boasted wide open vistas and huge, shallow marshes but little to no tree cover which would likely be far too hot come summer. On this day though, cooler temperatures along with a nearly 25 mph wind kept the temperature moderate. Exposed as we were, conversation was impossible unless I turned my head to my companion and even if I couldn’t feel it, the blazing sun overhead made sunblock a must.
We found ourselves walking over elevated gravel roads winding through a vast 1,650-acre property known as the Orlando Wetlands Park. Centered around Lake Searcy, formerly a 100-acre borrow pit where fill dirt for the system of roadways was excavated, the park is mainly large open marshes. Serving the purpose of water reclamation and run by the City of Orlando, this man-made system of lakes, marshes and levy roads is now a birding mecca that will not disappoint. Located east of Orlando in the town of Christmas, it is well worth the drive for a fun, outdoor day trip.
Operating hours are seven days a week from sunrise to sunset and this free option for passive outdoor recreation is worth adding to your calendar. Whether you plan to hike and wildlife watch as we did, or bring bicycles and enjoy over 18 miles of hard-packed shell roadways through the wide open, expansive vistas, it’s both relaxing and exhilarating.
The 2.5-mile birding route is easy to meander along and see more birds than you might realize. From coots to moorhens, hawks to wading birds and ducks galore, we walked along and enjoyed the ruckus all around us. As we dawdled, we enjoyed seeing birds suddenly pop up or peek out from the dense wetland vegetation. We hiked a bit closer to the spoil islands to get a better look at the rookery – bring binoculars or a scope for the best views – and saw the far-off trees were heavily laden with ibis, herons, and the delightful bright pink beauty of roseate spoonbills. Black-bellied whistling ducks were active throughout the day, zipping in and out of various marsh areas with their lovely vocalizations.
Reminiscent of a day at the beach where neighboring beach-goers have radios blaring, even in the high winds, the noise of all the birdlife was loud enough to hear from the roadway trails. We easily checked off 33 of the 221 species noted on the bird list without even really trying. Not really expecting such a great experience, I had packed my camera, but not my binoculars. Don’t make that same mistake if you’re wanting to really check off some species.
Just 40 minutes from downtown Orlando, there are also plenty of amenities such as flush toilets, water fountains and picnic pavilions. Trams and a visitor center are also on site, but currently closed due to COVID restrictions.