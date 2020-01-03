SEBRING — For now, Florida State Fire Marshal officials do not have an update on this week’s truck fire at the Lake Sebring boat ramp. That matter is still under investigation by the Fire Marshal. Fortunately, there were no injuries nor loss of property, aside from the truck.
Reports that a boat was also involved in the fire early Monday morning turned out to be incorrect. A pickup truck had caught fire at the Lake Sebring boat ramp at 626 Memorial Drive, close to the fence of neighbor Peter Harrison.
He reported getting covered in ash while spraying water from his garden hose on his backyard fence and his own boat to protect both from the flames.
“I credit the police department with forcing me to safety,” he later told the Highlands News-Sun, noting that he had full gasoline cans on his boat. “I wasn’t thinking of being in so much danger.”
He also thanked West Sebring firefighters for a rapid response and “for saving my property from certain destruction.”
There are other recent fires still under investigation by Fire Marshal agents:
- Dec. 15 shortly after 3:30 a.m. — Highlands County Fire Rescue crews answered a call for a semi-trailer engulfed in flames on County Road 721 and Wheeler Avenue in Lake Placid.
- Nov. 29 at 10 p.m. — Highlands County Fire Rescue units answered a call for a burning warehouse at 5130 US 27 North in Sebring, on the east side of the highway, just north of Tanglewood. Crews found the office area of the vacant warehouse fully involved in fire and got it extinguished, without injuries.
- Nov. 21 at 10:30 p.m. — A 1930s-era home at 1232 Katcalani Ave. in Sebring caught fire. After Sebring fire crews put the fire out, they spent a long time looking for the sole resident in the extensive debris, which consisted of burned stacks and piles of belongings, until Sebring police found him at another location.
The home’s owner had several cases of code violations from the city of Sebring and, according to city officials at the time, police had three open cases on the house for not keeping the house to minimum maintenance standards and having debris around it. Cases dating back to 2014 had gone into foreclosure to collect liens totaling $405,052, according to Sebring police, and other cases have liens pending.
- Nov. 9 at 3:30 a.m. — Sebring fire crews fought a fire at Custom Prints at 1086 Lakeview Drive. The building was vacant and no one was injured. A car parked near the building was determined to be a total loss along with much of the building.