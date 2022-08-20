When open burning of sugar cane casts a pall over the minority communities of The Glades, it’s easy to identify the cause in the broadest terms: sugar growers reaping extra millions by avoiding greener harvesting methods, enabled by a Tallahassee political culture on a perpetual sugar high from industry campaign contributions.

But behind those broad, generic bad actors are individuals who make promises to attain public office and then neglect the grassroots constituents they pledge to protect. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, it turns out, is one of those individuals.

Recommended for you