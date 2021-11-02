AVON PARK — An Open House at the Avon Park Depot Museum is planned with special exhibits “Honoring Heroes” and all first responders from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, plus a private railroad collection and a Highlands County Centennial Traveling photo exhibit in the Dining Car.
The main room will be decorated with flags and sparkles of red, white and blue honors heroes of the Armed Forces, astronauts, firemen, policemen, plus the four-legged soldiers (war dogs), the soldier’s best friend.
Another exhibit is that of an historical quilt when the country was having a serious problem with alcohol. Alcohol was considered the route to disruption in the community and family structure. The National Prohibition Movement, the Women’s Temperance Movement and the anti-Saloon League fought long and hard for the National Prohibition Act. This quilt is on loan from Kay Nelson of Crystal Lake, Avon Park.
Another new exhibit: A private collection of railroad memorabilia on loan from Jason Beatty of Avon Park has been set up in the switchboard room (fourth room) with two exhibits.
Another new exhibit is in the Dining Car. This is a Highlands County travelling photo exhibit on loan from the Highlands County Historic Preservation Commission.
Light refreshments will be served in the Dining Car. The annual dues are now being accepted. “We are always on the lookout for volunteers and new members,” said Nancy Fisk, president.
The Avon Park Depot Museum is at 3 N. Museum Ave. and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is no admission fee, but donations are appreciated.