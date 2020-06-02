I am addressing the Saturday comments rebutting a letter on the rogue democrat party.
If the prolific, often read writer of this rebuttal would use their head to think of reality, as opposed to just catchy words they would realize that the fabric of our country had been in danger for years. We have surrendered our Republic, to a handful of elitist who always know what's best for us. If they think that the dizzying dribble that comes for the mouths of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schummer and yes and even your radical buffoon, as you call President Trump, last occupant of the White House, is anything close to what our founders intended, then we're lost!
The real issue I have with the letter is the worn-out idea that our country was not founded with deep values of the Christian-Judaeo principals, that is just hog wash! Not only did the framers fear God, but if you read many of their speeches you hear God mentioned often.
Among many other things and times, if we look, we can see God's hand in the affairs of our country:
The Continental Army in New York. The wind shifted against the British to block British ships, just luck, right?
The fog rolled in, then out just at the right time, luck right?
The battle of Mid Way, for a few minutes the Japanese navy was caught with bombs and torpedo's on their carrier decks, just luck, right?
Open your eyes and you will see!
Jay Broker
Sebring