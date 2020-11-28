I have read over the last three years the awful hate and unbridled disgust for President Trump by many of this paper's "Your View" writers. Never once did they give him an ounce of credit for the many positive things he has done, now like clock work, it's let's work together, and let the "all but Democratic" branches of our 'honest' government be allowed to carry on with our business.
Well, I say hog wash! To get respect, you must show respect, which these writers and so many other never-Trumpers have shown, no not one ounce of kindness, or respect, for the office since before this man was elected, so save it.
It was President Obama who fanned the flames of racism, with the lie "hands up, don't shoot." Did he ever go on the national outlets and say this did not happen the way it's being portrayed? He was our leader, right? So why didn't he lead?
This was a corrupt election stolen in the dark of night by traitors to every concept Americans have shed blood for over the years. If one American is denied the right to have his vote count and nullified by a dishonest one, then we have come to the end.
Every American should be outraged by even the hint of dishonest votes and demand an impartial accounting.
For the sake of this country, open your eyes and ears.
Jay Broker
Sebring