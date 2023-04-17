This has been the second best year for Operation Green Light in Highlands County.
Clerk of Courts and County Comptroller Jerome Kaszubowski said his office took in $69,733 in overdue Highlands County fines and judgments and made 54 county residents eligible to get their driver’s licenses reinstated.
Whether or not they have yet is another matter, Kaszubowski said. They have to go to the Tax Collector’s Office to do that.
However, those 54 people also had multiple cases, because this year saw 107 cases coming off of collections.
Each year, the Clerk’s Office has two days for people to pay off tickets and get their driving licenses reinstated without paying the late fees imposed by collections. This year’s time was March 23-24.
The event goes by several names among those who make use of it, he said, including “Red Flag Day,” “Green Light Special,” “Operation Red Light Green Light,” “Green Day Special,” “Green Day Operation,” “Operation Green Dot Com,” “Amnesty Special,” “Green Light Operation” and “The Greenhouse Effect.”
The official title remains “Operation Green Light,” the statewide name for the program.
Last year was a record year in Highlands County, bringing in $100,354 and seeing 73 licenses reinstated.
In 2021, they brought in $68,278 in overdue fees, with 42 licenses reinstated. In 2020, during a pandemic, the program brought in $20,293 with 22 licenses reinstated.
In 2019, there was $13,456 collected.
Kaszubowski has said he believes the amount of fees and number of reinstated licenses will plateau at some point. Although this year dropped back down below last year’s record, it’s still up from 2021.
“That’s tough to repeat,” Kaszubowski said. “I think we got caught up on the backlog.”
When asked what brings people in for Operation Green Light, he said it’s mostly word of mouth. People ask about it or learn of it when they come in to make a partial payment.
Of course, they also hear it from local media, including the advance story each year in the Highlands News-Sun. Kaszubowski said people also get reminded about it through social media,
It only comes once a year, but for people facing high amounts of debt, needing to get back out on the road, it’s a way forward, he said.