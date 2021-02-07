SEBRING — People with suspended licenses will get a “green light” again.
The third annual Operation Green Light event will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 25-26 at the Highlands County Clerk of Courts Office, 430 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring.
If you have a suspended driver’s license from outstanding fines sent to collections, those two days will provide a chance to pay up overdue fines, get a license reinstated and get back on the road. The event will waive the 40% collection surcharges on overdue fines.
For example, a total of $500 in outstanding fees and fines could have another $200 collection fee attached to it. With that fee dropped, it might be affordable enough to pay off.
This is only for those people whose fines have been sent to collections, said Clerk of Courts Jerome Kaszubowski. Usually, he said, those people have the highest bills.
Those paying in person will need to go to the Highlands County Courthouse at 430 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring, but there are also telephone payment options. Overdue fees can be paid with a credit card.
- Civil Traffic fines are paid in Room 3, which can be reached at 863-402-6604.
- Criminal fines are paid in Room 203, which can be reached at 863-402-6598.
In the next couple of weeks, the Clerk’s Office will post updates to the program, if any, its web site at www.hcclerk.org and its pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. People may also call the above referenced numbers for more details.
Once you pay fees in full, it will only cost another $60 to get the license reinstated. If anyone has other outstanding obligations, not court-related, they will need to visit the Highlands County Tax Collector’s Office to reinstate that license.
Fortunately, the Tax Collector is just down the street at 540 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring.
That part has to be done in person, Kaszubowski said, but there is only one reinstatement fee to pay, once all holds on a license are cleared up.