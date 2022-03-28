SEBRING — Operation Green Light, a program to forgive fees on unpaid tickets, returns this week.
If you have a suspended driver’s license from outstanding fines sent to collections, go to the Highlands County Courthouse at 430 S. Commerce Ave. between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, March 31, or Friday, April 1.
Civil Traffic fines are paid in person in Room 3, in the basement of the Courthouse, or by credit card by calling 863-402-6604. Criminal fines are paid in Room 203, or by calling 863-402-6598.
If you have specific questions, contact Cathy Truelove or Glenda Johnson at 863-402-6610 or 863-402-6904.