SEBRING — If you have a suspended driver’s license from outstanding fines sent to collections, this week is your chance to pay up and get back on the road.
You’ll still have to pay the fines, but from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, the Clerk of the Courts Office will host Operation Green Light, an effort by 61 Florida counties to waive the 40% collection surcharges on overdue fines.
This time, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, people can do this “virtually” by calling in, Clerk of Courts Jerome Kaszubowski said.
“This is only for those people whose fines have been sent to collections,” Kaszubowski said, but those are usually the highest bills.
If someone has $500 in outstanding fines, a 40% fee could add another $200 to that bill.
This way, the bill might drop enough to be affordable.
Those paying in person will need to go to the Highlands County Courthouse at 430 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring:
- Civil Traffic fines are paid in Room 3 and can be reached at 863-402-6604.
- Criminal fines are paid in Room 203, which can be reached at 863-402-6598
Overdue fees can be paid with a credit card.
Once you pay fees in full, you can get your license reinstated by the Clerk’s Office for a $60 fee, Kaszubowski said, but if a person has other outstanding obligations, they must visit the Tax Collector’s Office to get the license reinstated.
That part has to be done in person, Kaszubowski said, but there is only one reinstatement fee to pay, once all holds on a license are cleared up.
Kaszubowski recommends people with questions about their accounts place their calls to government offices on Monday or Tuesday.
The Clerk and Tax Collector’s offices will be closed on Wednesday for Veteran’s Day.