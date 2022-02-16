SEBRING — Once again, if you have an unpaid ticket, or a few, and need to get them paid off to reinstate your driver’s license, you have a “green light.”
Operation Green Light will return this year for two days, March 31 and April 1, when people will be able to save on outstanding fees on unpaid tickets.
This fourth annual event will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on those two days at the Highlands County Clerk of Courts Office, 430 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring. If you have a suspended driver’s license from outstanding fines sent to collections, those two days will provide a chance to pay up overdue fines, get a license reinstated and get back on the road.
Overdue fines may have a 25% to 40% collection surcharge, depending on the case, according to Clerk’s Office staff. For example, a total of $500 in outstanding fees and fines could have up to a $200 collection fee. With the fee dropped, the total may drop enough that someone can pay it off.
If you wish to pay in person, you must go to the Highlands County Courthouse at 430 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring. People can pay over the phone, and they can pay with a credit card.
- Civil Traffic fines are paid in Room 3, in the basement of the Courthouse. You can also call 863-402-6604.
- Criminal fines are paid in Room 203, available by phone at 863-402-6598.
If you have specific questions, please contact Cathy Truelove or Glenda Johnson at 863-402-6610 or 863-402-6904.