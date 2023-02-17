BARTOW — In a multi-agency undercover human trafficking operation dubbed “Operation Traffic Stop,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit arrested 213 suspects. The operation ran from Feb. 6-12 and netted the most arrests than any previous stings.
In a Thursday morning press conference, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd was surrounded by law enforcement officers representing the agencies that partnered with his office on the campaign. Those agencies included Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office and police departments from Auburndale, Bartow, Davenport, Haines City, Lake Wales, Lakeland and Winter Haven. In addition, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was involved in the investigation.
Other agencies who assisted were the Office of State Attorney 10th Judicial Circuit, State Attorney Brian Haas.
One More Child, Heartland for Children, My Name My Voice, Selah Freedom, the Children’s Home Society Child Advocacy Center and the Florida Department of Children and Families contributed with various aspects of the investigation. DCF was not in attendance at the press conference.
The objective of the operation was to find and rescue victims of human trafficking and arrest the traffickers holding them. “Those that are forced to participate; those that are made to participate,” Judd said. “Those that are treated inhumanly.”
Together, the agencies rescued 24 possible human trafficking victims.
“Not only did we arrest more suspects during this single operation than we have ever arrested before, we identified 24 human trafficking victims – the highest number of victims we’ve ever rescued during one of these investigations,” Judd said. “The valuable relationships that we have with the social services organizations who join us in these operations make it possible for these women to get help and be emancipated from this way of life.”
Of the 24 rescued women, 14 of them are in the States illegally. Of those 14 women, 13 are Cuban and one is from Mexico. All of the 14 women came through “the southern border,” according to Judd.
“Yes, there’s a crisis at the border ... wake up,” Judd said.
The women arrived within the past two years with the most recent arriving two weeks ago. Judd said the women are brought to America with promises of a better life and were forced to prostitute to pay off their ”transportation debt.” Their families in Cuba and Mexico were being threatened if the debt was not paid off, he said.
PCSO stated those women who traveled to “provide prostitution services” were screened by the contributing agencies to determine if they were trafficking victims.
In all, there were 213 arrests with various charges including human trafficking, prostitution, drugs, guns, and those soliciting prostitutes (“johns”). Judd reported there were 111 prostitutes and 89 “johns” arrested. Thirty-five suspects were married, according to PCSO.
The ages of those arrested ranged from 19-68 years old. They were from all walks of life, including an elected official from San Diego, computer engineers and a University of South Florida football wide receiver and student. It was pointed out 22 suspects were on public assistance. Judd let his displeasure of that be known.
“You know what I think about that,” he said.
Detectives seized all manner of drugs, including trafficking-amounts of fentanyl. There were over 100 drug charges, Judd said.
Five of those arrested were previously arrested by PCSO in similar stings – four female prostitutes and one male “john.” According to Judd, two “johns” had firearms. Previous criminal histories were common and included kidnapping, robbery, and sex offenses, among others.
The total felonies from this operation were 68 with 308 misdemeanors.