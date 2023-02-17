Judd conference

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd holds a press conference Thursday morning regarding Operation Traffic Stop.

BARTOW — In a multi-agency undercover human trafficking operation dubbed “Operation Traffic Stop,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit arrested 213 suspects. The operation ran from Feb. 6-12 and netted the most arrests than any previous stings.

In a Thursday morning press conference, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd was surrounded by law enforcement officers representing the agencies that partnered with his office on the campaign. Those agencies included Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office and police departments from Auburndale, Bartow, Davenport, Haines City, Lake Wales, Lakeland and Winter Haven. In addition, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was involved in the investigation.

