SEBRING — An unnamed employee of Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club was recovering Tuesday from an accident that got his hand stuck under a mower.
Fortunately, the man is reportedly OK because the mower was shut off at the time, according to officials with the Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District, whose board owns the golf course and oversees the contract with the company that runs it.
Of the incident itself, which occurred Monday morning, Sun ‘N Lake District Facilities and Security Director Mike Hurley said the operator had finished mowing the tees on the course, had shut off the mower, gotten off and reached under the deck to clear out clumped grass.
Unfortunately, the operator was a “big guy,” Hurley said, and he got his hand stuck and needed help pulling it out without serious injury.
Highlands County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene with crews from Sun ‘N Lake Station 7, less than a mile from the golf club. Firefighters were able to extract the operator’s hand from the mower and transport him to a nearby medical facility.
The nearest is AdventHealth Sebring, on the same campus as Station 7.
The patient’s exact condition is unknown. Golf club officials declined to comment during a phone call with Hurley about the employee, citing the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), a federal law that has led to national standards to protect sensitive patient health information from being disclosed without the patient’s consent or knowledge.
A phone call from the Highlands News-Sun to Mike Lamere, general manager of the golf club, was not returned Tuesday afternoon.
County officials advised in a social media post about the incident for people to remember all safety precautions whenever operating heavy equipment and to call 911 in an emergency.