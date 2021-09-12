The letter written by Joe Roberson in the Wednesday, Sept. 8 edition was without a doubt a work of excellence in research and comparison between Biden and what’s his name. My views on the last president are well known as I have been a no-Trumper for the entire four years that mental midget was in office.
Trump is and continues to be a disgrace as the leader of this country. The cult members of his party continue to kiss the ring and spread the big lie of losing an election over 10 months ago. His own niece calls him mentally unstable and a coward. The continued chaos in this country is because the constant raving and ranting about an election that was lost legally last November keeps the cult members up in arms with protests and violence.
Seventy-two million voted for Trump in 2016, hopefully half of those people will now have their eyes open to how much of a train wreck this guy is and not vote for him again. Another term with the vindictiveness and name calling and insults to our allies and praising our enemies would be the defining end of our democracy as we know it.
Have a nice day.
Hal Graves
Sebring