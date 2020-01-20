In reference to a letter of Jan. 13, I agree with his viewpoints. Mr. Arceo should write his opinions for his high school paper if they have one? Mr. Arceo has underdeveloped ideas and is very immature. His mind about politics should be omitted from this newspaper. Also, I don’t think many older folks with much more life experience will continue to read his very young ideas.
Mr. Arceo’s teenage judgments about what our President Trump should or shouldn’t do is of no business of a teenage mind that is not even old enough to vote or serve our country. Dear God if these kind of people want to run our country, we will fail at everything.
Maria Glover
Sebring