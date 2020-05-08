What happens when you throw a party for 600,000 guests and no one shows up? That is what is happening in July when the largest General Aviation (GA) gathering in the world, EAA AirVenture, aka “Oshkosh,” is canceled. The impact is significant. The city of Oshkosh in northeast Wisconsin more than doubles in July during AirVenture. Hotels, stores, residential houses being rented, rental cars and restaurants are examples of some of the local financial impacts. Show vendors also see AirVenture as one of their major annual sales and promotion events.
We have local businesses such as Lockwood Aviation Supply/AirCam manufacturer, JB Engines, Duc Propellers and Sebring Regional Airport that have had a presence at AirVenture. EAA will also feel a significant loss of annual revenue. AirVenture has been described as EAA’s annual “pancake breakfast” that pays the organizational bills. That opportunity is gone for this year. Besides the 600,000 attendees, the show would have had over 10,000 aircraft being flown in by their owners, and hundreds of display aircraft. The ripples of the loss of this year’s event will be long lasting.
Besides the cancellation of AirVenture, the impact on the GA community, even with some of the restrictions being modified, continues in many ways. The nature of GA is having the mobility to easily move a great distance much more quickly than in a car.
Many states have identified airports and their related businesses as “essential.” GA aircraft have been flying medical supplies and performing life flight activities as best they can. Fuel and repair services can continue with efforts to make it as safe as possible for the employees and the pilots using the services.
COVID-19 has changed GA. Flights have also dropped off significantly. Flights to an airport with other aircraft and pilots for breakfast or lunch have disappeared as restaurants at the destination airport have closed. There are flights being made by individual pilots to remain current and skilled, but there are not many places to go unless you are looking for fuel or get to a repair.
GA has FAA mandated deadlines for pilots and aircraft. To remain “current,” that is to be able to fly legally and carry passengers, a pilot must make a minimum of three takeoffs and landings within 90 days. If the pilot is to fly at night, the three takeoffs and landings require a full stop for each of the three. Pilots also need to have a “Bi-annual” flight review every two years by a certified FAA flight instructor (CFI). This requires a flight of an hour with the CFI reviewing the pilot’s skills and one hour of ground instruction review.
Another date required for pilots is having a current medical certificate provided by an FAA approved physician. Depending upon the pilots age and their role as a pilot (commercial pilots require a shorter time between exams), it can be every six months, a year and for GA pilots, either every three or for older pilots like me, every two years. There is a program called “Basic Med” that makes it easier to maintain your “Medical,” but there is still an expiration date associated with it.
Another date is the “annual inspection” of the aircraft. The aircraft to be flight-worthy requires a yearly inspection and sign off by a certified FAA technician. This requirement takes time and it is expensive. Pilots usually wait until the last possible date to get it done.
The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), EAA and other aviation groups have been working with the FAA and Congress to provide extensions for the deadlines since the pandemic has made them difficult to meet. Flight schools have been mostly shut down, so flight instruction, bi-annual reviews, and check rides are not happening. In some cases, flight instruction and bi-annuals will occur if you have a family member who is a CFI and there is no issue with COVID-19 spread, but that is unusual.
As of this writing, the FAA has extended only a few of the existing GA deadlines. The FAA issued a Special Federal Aviation Regulation (SFAR). All medical certificates that expire on March 31 have been extended to June 30. Flight reviews have been extended for only those pilots flying for business, humanitarian, family medical transportation of essential supplies or moving an aircraft for inspection. The FAA has offered no relief from aircraft maintenance or inspection intervals, such as annual inspections.
What we may see on the back end of the pandemic is an increase in GA activity, including charter and business aircraft flights. There may be a loss of some commercial aviation carriers and for those that survive, a loss of some previously scheduled routes. This will provide an opening for private and charter flight operations to fill the gap. Even when some commercial routes come back, there may be some executives and others that don’t want to sit in an aluminum tube at 30,000 feet with a planeload of potential COVID-19 virus carriers.
Presently some of the values of aircraft may be depressed as there are folks with diminished dispensable income. When we come out on the other side of the pandemic and everyone gets back to work, aircraft values will probably rebound.
Commercial air travel has taken a hard hit with many aircraft being sidelined and parked. What commercial air travel will look like after the pandemic is resolved remains to be seen. It probably will take longer to recover than we expect, and our new “normal” will look different than what we have been used to.
There is some good news. You have probably seen it at the gas station if you have been out on an essential run for groceries. Gas prices are lower than they have been for years. That also holds true for aviation fuel. The irony is there are not may places or reasons to go somewhere to take advantage of the low fuel prices.
In the meantime, the GA community is spending time on-line with each other, viewing aviation resources and videos and doing what they can to make the best use of their time before we “takeoff” again, waiting for the ripples to smooth out on the GA pond.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership between the School Board of Highlands County, the Sebring Regional Airport, EAA Chapter 1240 and Career Source Heartland, and other community groups supporting youth. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.