It was a clear, cool Sunday morning and the 1,800 CCs of the Honda were humming along in sweet harmony on a smooth back road. All was perfect: the smells, the view, the movement of the motorcycle through the curves. On the long straight stretch I looked down and saw I was cruising along at 70 mph. It was the sweet spot for this ride.
It got me thinking that there are lots of good things that happen at 70. It is close to the best climb rate for my Cessna 150 and the perfect glide speed to attain the greatest distance if I have to look for a place to set down if the noise up front stops for whatever reason.
Seventy is also a benchmark for many other things in my life. There are many of us that are 70 or more years old and have a great deal of experience and wisdom. By this time, I have attained some hard-earned knowledge and wisdom. I learned it is not the destination nor end result I thought was so important in earlier times, but the journey to get there. I wish I had learned that earlier.
The wear marks on my life tires are beginning to show, but the mind is still sharp, most of the time. I still come into a room with great purpose only to forget why I went there in the first place. It just gives me an excuse to explore a bit. I can’t do some of the physical things I did 40 years ago, but I still get by. Any day I’m up and moving around is a good one.
I’ve learned to listen more and judge less. The actual physical hearing has diminished due to spending a lifetime around machines in a shop and flying without a headset in the early years. I have become better at lip reading.
I have no real regrets, although if I had to do some things over, I’d do them differently. I’ve come to accept my approach to life, that is being the one who searches for adventure, not afraid of a risk, and learning to accept the outcomes of something not turning out the way I expected. I also appreciate the successes that have come my way. There have been more of those over time.
I also recognize that my successes were not because of what I did, but because of those around me helping out in so many ways. Any time I became too full of myself, the Lord found a way to remind me who was really in charge, and it was not me. It took some hard slaps in the face to get that message through this thick skull. I eventually came around.
I learned pain and disappointment are key parts of life. All of us experience the downsides of things. The key lesson is what you do with it. You learn from those situations and try not repeat them, and get up and move on. There is always someone else who went through some of the same things. You are not alone figuring out what to do. My cancer taught me that.
Another element of the life miles traveled, I’m subject to some strong opinions and viewpoints based upon what I have seen over the years. Listening more and judging less is a challenge when you see the same mistakes and chaos happening again and again as we struggle through the COVID-19 virus and the death of George Floyd. We can be better, and we have to be better now.
I realize I’m on the backside of the journey, and nothing tomorrow is certain, yesterday is gone and all I have is today to make a difference. We have heard that perspective many times, but when you are in the seventh decade of life, I think it means more. One of my mentors once told me “It’s my time to help others get to where they want to go.”
I have been fortunate to have a career where I have spent most of my time teaching. I have helped many over the years learn and develop the tools to find their own path. Occasionally I’ll get a call, card or email saying thanks and that is special, but not expected. My purpose is to help others get to where they want to go, and as long as I have my health and others are comfortable with me serving in that role, I’ll continue on.
At 70, I have all I need, in fact more than I deserve. I have a best friend I am married to, four great children who have married great spouses and raised incredible families and I’m fortunate to have a few true friends. I want for nothing, and appreciate each day and look for ways to continue to serve the best I can.
So, 70 is more than just a number, and this month I’ll add another digit and hopefully some more wisdom.