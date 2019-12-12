With a baker’s dozen of days before the big Christmas holiday, how are you faring? With all the fa-la-la-ing of the season, chances are you’re either way behind or baked, wrapped and shopped until you are ready to drop. I really respect those who leave it all to the very last minute and yet pull off a merry time. It’s quite remarkable.
We fall somewhere in the middle range of seasonal prepping. Probably the last ones of those who put up lights in our neighborhood, it’s possible we finally got it done last weekend. With hubby out of town for work and me working late, then pulling all Harris Hacienda duties, decking the walls just wasn’t on my to-do list.
I didn’t arrive home until dark each evening. Once daily chores were completed, I yearned for a meal myself. Walking by the bagged artificial Christmas tree numerous times, I thought of putting it up but then something else needed attention. I actually bought the fake tree last year so it would be more convenient to decorate and enjoy longer. Somehow that hasn’t quite worked out as planned.
As the dingo and I strolled the neighborhood one evening, I saw pines glowing in the homes of those early adopters and it got me thinking of where to put ours. Then I mulled over what to cook for Christmas dinner. Does mental planning count as Christmas prep?
Surely we will get the tree up before the kids head home. If I manage that, I’ll be pleased. Whether it remains nicely decorated and festive with the new baby monster kitty in the house remains to be seen. My money’s on mass destruction and endless redirection, but there’s always hope of a Christmas miracle, right?
There’s also holiday baking to consider. Due to the inability to self-regulate when it comes to Tollhouse morsels, we made the gut-saving decision to leave those off our Christmas list. Mr. Harris makes a mean chocolate chip cookie and I am completely powerless to avoid popping them in my mouth. This year, he has decided to forgo the temptation, but I’m sure our family gingerbread recipe will be brought out. Dipping one of those crunchy cookies into your coffee in the evening is sheer delight and worth every single calorie.
Speaking of temptation, what about the work-related munching? The way I figure it, office snacks and holiday parties are part of the required networking. As I type this I’m already beginning my holiday mantra of reminding myself to wait for the really good stuff before indulging joyously. With so much yummy stuff showing up, I try to hold out for the things I adore rather than sampling every platter. There’s no time to clothes shop and barely an extra moment to exercise, so moderation is the key.
It’s a real bummer that our favorite Christmas foods are so devastating to the waistline and biomarkers. Why couldn’t it be cheery salads and fresh fruit bowls instead of the butter, sugar, chocolate and spirits-infused goodies that are all decadence and delight? Thank goodness we can wave it off as holiday celebration and not feel so bad about it. Here’s to the remaining days of preparation and please pass me a cookie!