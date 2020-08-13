A recent excursion at Myakka River State Park promised oodles of hiking. It is however real hiking for people who do that sort of thing. More of a poke and hunt hiker who strikes out with a generalized idea of where I am going, my actual results vary.
Experienced hikers cautioned about heat exposure as did park literature, signage and staff. Would my tendency to wander off when a little bird flirts or a mammoth tree begs for a few moments of time be an issue? Recalling the park’s prolific gator population –it is something serious y’all – I assured Mr. Harris I would stick to main roads. No one was more surprised than I that I mostly did just that.
The forecast was a high of 93 degrees with a heat index of 104. Perfect hiking weather, don’t you think? I started out at 8 a.m. with binoculars, birding scope and camera. Little warblers kept me busy searching the shady tree canopy and the breeze was glorious. I reached open prairie as the sun rotated overhead. Suddenly freaking hot, this no longer seemed a keen place to play.
With water nearly gone, decisions had to be made. I would run out before I got back, but if I continued, I would reach a place to buy more water. Trudging about to make up my mind, I puttered off trail again. I had been duly warned about the Highline but canals on either side beckoned with grand adventure. Checking the mileage, I realized my chances were better on the road if I fell out, plus my sleeping socks no longer seemed a suitable choice. Did I mention Mr. Harris had planned his own thing, but forgotten socks? One pair of good socks between us, I gave the hiking socks to him. Considering I had swiped them from his sock drawer in the first place, it seemed the right thing to do.
Another mile later, a fellow birder stopped to update me on a sighting. When informed I was working my way to more water, he handed over a “brand new, never-been-touched” bottle of salvation. I thanked him profusely and sucked down about 12 ounces before he had driven away.
It got me to the outpost where I could buy more water for the hike back. I donned a mask and stepped inside. Nearly swooning from the heat, I realized touchless pay was not a thing here yet. Hoping for two Gatorade’s, I explained my need for liquid, waving the only paper money I had – a sweaty $5 bill. Water or Gatorade, the cost for two was $5.03 with tax. Sensing my desperation or just hoping not to smell me any longer, the gal waved me off. I had been blessed again, but the campground was still five blistering miles away.
Should I beg for a ride? In this new COVID reality would anyone even be willing? About an hour into my return hike, more birders rolled up. They remarked how they had seen me out all day and wasn’t I about to croak? Offered a ride to my campsite, my faith in humanity was restored. The only thing better than skipping those last few miles was the day’s reminder that people still look out for one another in the woods.