I caught myself putting on lipstick the other day. It’s just habit, I guess. Once I realized the futility of this decision, I quickly wiped it off and grabbed a Chapstick. After all, what is the point of wearing it if my lips are masked over? The colorful blend of emollients serves only to ruin one’s mask now.
We women are a vain bunch if I do say so myself and unlikely to give up lip paint immediately, but it got me thinking. Could the lipstick industry tank from coronavirus fall out? If my lips are no longer visible, I will not be wearing it anymore. Do other women feel the same?
Before you wave off the decline of painted lips as not possible, consider how many people you know who have bought a specially made mask. Many ladies have multiples to coordinate with their wardrobe choices or to promote their favored causes or teams. Masks have also become an advertising venue. A few months ago, this would have been unheard of, but now hopefully everyone has got at least one. We would have thought this crazy not too long ago.
What other habits might go by the wayside? After juggling my sunglasses, readers, a pen, shopping list, cell phone and sanitizer while dodging rogue shoppers going the wrong way, I was ready to have a meltdown. Then I remembered a Facebook advertisement I had seen for a monocle. The comments were enough of a hoot that it is worth taking a look, but whether you can make these sexy or not doesn’t concern me. I am looking for simplicity not trying to make a fashion statement. It may also save me from freaking out which though on trend right now, is also not where I wish to be.
Apparently, those elder ladies of my childhood with chained reading glasses hanging from their necks were smart gals. Ditto to the men with their monocle linked to that snappy pocket in their suits. As most of our ladies’ clothing do not even have pockets anymore, supposedly to give a slimmer appearance, necklace glasses are making a comeback. Maybe I am showing my age, but I need help managing those readers. It would let me wear sunglasses too so when I leave the store I won’t be blinded by the light.
Otherwise I’m just looking a bit unbalanced as I try to manage sunglasses, readers and a mask. It should not be as hard as it is, right? Is it just me or are you also feeling the frustration? Last shopping foray I gave up the readers but found myself also immediately abandoning reading the labels. It is just too hard, and people are in a hurry too. With no passing lanes in our new grocery flow, I’m either in the way or trying to get on my way. Who knows what I’m buying? Not me, because I can’t read the fine print.
Mr. Harris, our essential employee, was the designated shopper for quite some time. Still he listens to my struggles to find a better way and manages to appear interested. I may buy that monocle yet. Under these new circumstances, it could indeed become the new fashion rage, especially if it coordinates nicely with my mask.