Last Sunday’s Highlands News-Sun, “Viewpoints – Superintendent’s Corner” by Dr. Brenda Longshore resonated with me. I started teaching in the Highlands County School District 21 years ago. I have been a classroom teacher, teacher’s union president and chief contract negotiator, and an administrator as coordinator of career and technical education. I have been fortunate to have been given the flexibility to develop new programs and think outside the box to help meet the needs of our students. I have seen the inner workings of the school district at many levels in ways most don’t have the opportunity to see.
In the past 21 years we have had highs and lows. The Florida Department of Education has challenged school districts with unfunded mandates and various approaches to educational assessment that have left many scratching their heads. It is the nature of things. One thing I am sure of is that we have a very resilient school district that does a great job with limited resources. Could we have done things better from time to time? Of course we could, but when you look at it over time, we are doing some amazing things for our students. When I sat across the negotiating table to hammer out a contract, the standard to measure, whatever was decided, was “Is it the best thing for our students? Not what is best for one side or the other.”
The school district’s Advanced Academic [rograms are strong and growing. The strong relationship we have with South Florida State College provides our students with options and opportunities to gain an associates degree or industry certification before graduating high school.
What I also see is an increased focus on Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses in our schools. I am a CTE teacher and have been for over 47 years. I know what CTE is and the challenges CTE courses have faced over the years. They are “technical” and that requires teachers who bring specific skills and experience to the classroom/lab. These courses require specific equipment and lab/shop space which cost more than an academic classroom.
It requires a commitment from a school district to have an effective CTE program. We have that commitment here with culinary, agriculture, construction, computer technology, vet tech, and aviation – aerospace. It is refreshing to see a commitment by our school district leadership to make CTE as an equally weighted track as the academic “traditional” college prep path to post-secondary education.
Our world requires people who have skills to build, repair, design, and produce products. These areas need people with technical and “hands-on” skills. The idea that CTE courses are for those who cannot handle the rigors of an academic track is pure fallacy. In many cases it is even more demanding as technology advances and the person in the trades is constantly learning new technologies to stay current. For example, the auto technician that fixes your car uses a manual that is rated at a higher reading level than that of the standard college freshman textbook.
The point is, the college prep track and the CTE track are both equally significant. Both are rigorous curriculum, and depending on what the students want to do in life, will prepare them to move on after high school. In many cases, people in the trades will earn a higher living wage than a recent college graduate. They may also have earned while they were being trained and not have a large college student loan to pay off. Am I biased? Yes, and I feel I can defend my point of view with close to a 50-year perspective.
We can be proud that our school district is providing a balanced approach to meet the needs of all our students. Thank you Superintended Longshore for leading the way.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership between The School Board of Highlands County, the Sebring Regional Airport, EAA Chapter 1240, and Career Source Heartland, and other community groups supporting youth He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.