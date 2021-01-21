As an avid, and aging hiker, I’m always looking for new ways to make the journey a bit easier on my body. From the right boots to a specialized camera carrying system that was my best find in the past year, hiking is better when your gear works well. Of course, once you’ve got yourself all decked out, there is the issue of relief at some point.
From my water bladder backpack to my camera and binocular carrier, I’ve got so much stuff I’m porting out there with me. I’ve got a hiking pole — for pig control — pockets full of snacks, because I seem to always forget to take my food, and a compass for those “what’s over there” moments. As I tromp around, eventually all that sloshing water adds up if I’m hydrating well and then I’m faced with the issue of finding a sheltered place to take a pit stop.
Removing all the gear is a no-go. From not wanting to pick up chiggers or stickers to fearing I’ll lose something in the pile up, I have danced a little jig while trying to manage those moments. Keeping your feet dry is imperative to avoid blisters, but it is not easy. There have been many moments, like the time I almost squatted on top of a coachwhip — which is a rather large snake — that come to mind. Then there’s always the concern of other errant hikers or God forbid, a game camera. What’s a gal to do?
Well, I recently discovered an outdoor outfitter who believes they are coming up with a super-duper solution. It came across my feed and I was instantly smitten. Designed like any other pair of durable outdoor pants, these have a specialized zipper system that allows you to, how shall I type it — come apart at the seams.
Zipping in a circular fashion from front to back, these handy dandy hiking trousers afford the same opportunities to a gal that our male friends have enjoyed for years. Now women will be able to enjoy the great outdoors without disrobing to answer the call of nature.
“Why didn’t I think of that,” I mused as I viewed the website. I suspect if you had specialized sewing prowess you could create something of this nature. The company, however, boasts of offering safety zippering — which sounds like an absolute necessity to me — and underwear as well. The freedom this combo would offer just blew my mind and I reached for some plastic.
Would they work? How soon could I get a pair? Still in the Kickstarter phase, this new apparel launch promises to provide us ladies with equality in adventure, but it may be a bit. One thing’s for sure, it would definitely allow for more group hikes and less concern about the privacy divide in mixed groups. I’m excited about the idea of a new way to zip around outdoors and hope they can be purchased soon.