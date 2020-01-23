It was a lively party as I chatted with a lady recalling her culture shock arriving to central Florida some two decades before. The little town, close to our own, was so far from her metropolitan upbringing in New York. Still lacking coffee shops, urban shopping and fine dining, I could scarcely imagine it 25 years ago.
We reminisced on the evolution of our region with my recalling Highlands County before multi-laned U.S. 27, big box stores and large, modern medical facilities, not to mention our favorite drive-through java joint. My own southern conversion is three decades in the making.
Escaping the cold, St. Pete-Tampa was our goal. Shocked to discover wages a third of those up north, we couldn’t afford it. Eking out an existence our first few years, we joked about the number of jobs we juggled- a total of five between us. Still we soon found ourselves at a point of no return. Too poor to pack up and move back, it was only the good will of new friends and our family back home offering us assistance that we could continue our meager lifestyle.
In addition to the working poor wages, I remember other peculiarities like waves and chats. Let’s just say if someone up north is waving, only a single finger is used, and the message is succinct. In the south there are all kinds of waves.
There’s a howdy stranger wave offered to all and frequently bestowed to unknown persons. The hey-buddy-I-see-you, but-I’m-on-my-way-somewhere-right-now wave is often observed in business districts. How about the hey-girl-haven’t-seen-you-in-ages, come-hug-my-neck wave and the come-hither-waggle elders use to beckon younger folks? A whole dialogue needed to be learned, especially when hailed by someone I didn’t even know.
Usually it was to question me about my pedigree. Complete strangers would want to know who I was related to locally. It was a head scratcher to many when informed I had no kin here. “Are you sure,” I’d be asked with squinted eye lest I was fibbing to cover my less than savory family connections. I don’t recall anyone up north ever asking or caring who I called family. Of course, up north no one really talks to each other about those things or anything else for that matter.
I do not recall ever talking with someone in checkout line unless they were personally known to me. Most of that conversation involved a nod and maybe a how-you-do mumble. Down here it’s a full-blown check in on all members of the family, your weekend plans and a good bit about the weather. It drove me nuts our first few years, but after three decades I am now one of the worst offenders. (Seasonal folks take note, behind me is not where you want to be if idle chatter makes you fume. I relish visiting with my grocery peeps. That’s what us southern folk call it by the way — visiting.)
Over the decades we worked into better jobs and opportunities, getting a solid foothold in our new life. I know we aren’t natives and those who are will quickly call me out. It’s an honor though when you’re finally considered one of the locals. Considering all we must learn, it’s no surprise it’s takes 30 years to manage the conversion.