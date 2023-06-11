Back in 2007, a retired scientist in Maryland still reminisced about a special little corner of Florida where he roamed as a child. That land, situated near Mount Dora in North Orange County, belonged to him now, and he wanted to know it would be preserved. So he did what he thought he needed to do to save it.

At the time, Kenneth Rubinson had no way of knowing that he’d placed his trust in an organization that would renege on promises made by past leadership. That the Oklawaha Valley Audubon Society (which henceforth should be known by its initials only) would plead poverty, but spend thousands of dollars to argue in court that those promises didn’t count. He didn’t foresee that the sign that proclaimed it to be a nature preserve named for his mother and himself would be torn down and replaced with a sign declaring it open for sale. That the Florida Legislature would gut the laws that promised permanent protective status to the property Rubinson wanted so badly to save.

