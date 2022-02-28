Central Florida’s transit picture is moving fast. The dramatic remake of I-4 is substantially complete. Brightline rail service from South Florida is expected by 2023. And in 2024 — when the DeLand station is complete — the state will hand off responsibility for SunRail, the region’s commuter-rail service, to local officials.
What will that look like?
One thing is clear: Leaders need to make some decisions quickly — with the understanding that there’s probably no solution that will make everyone happy.
The transition will come with a big price tag — about $50 million annually, split between the five local governments that make up the Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission.
Under the bargain struck in 2007, state and federal money would cover the majority of SunRail’s operations through 2022, when the baton would pass to the local governments in each respective jurisdiction. That was extended through 2024 due to COVID and the delay in opening the DeLand station. But the handoff still feels imminent to local officials — and there’s still far too much mystery about how the system will operate in the future.
That starts with a general consensus about what the future holds for the system, starting with an agreement on how it will operate. According to a study paid for by the commuter rail commission, the most efficient possibility may be to contract the operations of SunRail to Lynx, the transit service that covers Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. That move could stiff-arm Volusia County, which has its own transit system and has already been made to feel like the red-headed stepchild of the five-government partnership. (The fifth partner is the city of Orlando.)
Other possibilities include operating SunRail as a standalone entity, or striking an operating deal with some other agency. Seminole County Commissioner Bob Dallari even floated the possibility of contracting with the state — something other partners, including Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, quickly struck down at a meeting earlier this month.
Dyer and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings have tied future plans for SunRail to the fate of a one-cent sales tax that has been proposed for the November ballot. But the County Commission hasn’t approved that ballot question yet, and might not take final action before April. That’s a good argument for identifying the most likely possibilities now, and starting the discussion.
Most of those involved in SunRail agree on basic goals:
— The extension of night and weekend routes to serve tourists and hospitality workers. The tag “commuter rail” has been a hangup, but in Central Florida, people commute at all times of day and night. That trend will only increase as housing prices continue to climb in Orange and Seminole counties, pushing lower-wage workers further into suburban areas like Deltona and Davenport to find affordable housing.
— Connectivity to other transit systems, including Brightline and air service. Currently, SunRail only connects to Orlando International Airport via a 15-minute bus ride from the Sand Lake station. Connecting to the Sanford and Daytona Beach airports is even more laborious.
— Identification of future stations. Polk County officials have expressed interest in a SunRail extension, and Volusia County leaders say it makes sense to extend service at least as far as mainland Daytona Beach.
Pursuing any of those plans, however, could strain the balance between counties — especially under the current structure of the commuter rail commission, which gives any partner veto power over expansion plans. It will likely take some serious horse-trading to make significant changes, which is another good reason to start talking now.
In years to come, residents of Central Florida will appreciate the effort that went into creating a regional, accessible transit system. But right now, the pressure is on to design the system’s future in a way that’s fair to all the partners and keeps costs under control. Even if some factors (such as the sales tax vote) have yet to be decided, it’s not a decision that should wait.
An editorial from the Orlando Sentinel.