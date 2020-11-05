Rain was predicted, but I planned to hike anyway. Catching up with some old friends, my start was delayed but I was in no rush. Well packed for whatever the day might bring, I found the five-mile loop I had decided upon more or less dry. This was a big improvement on the wading I had been doing on previous hikes. I might be slogging eventually but for now it was quite pleasant.
A bit of a breeze kicked up, making the slow hike a delight. Approaching my two-mile mark, it was clear that silence would be my only hiking partner if I kept going. Nearly mid-day, the forest around me began closing in with more shade as I moved on to the swampy area.
Entering heavily shaded forest, I thought that if I were Ursus americanus floridanus this was where I would hang out. Alone, I was not really sure how I felt about catching a glimpse of a Florida black bear. A hiking group I follow had a posting by a gal in Ocala who had a black bear step out of the woods quite close to her recently. She was delighted to snap a few photos before it took off. Could I be that lucky?
In the middle of the trail ahead was a large fluid pile of scat. For those not of the NatureNerd mindset, I am referring to poo. Something had been eating a whole lot of palmetto berries and beetles. Poking around with my hiking stick I was surprised by the abundance of bug exoskeletons. About the diameter of a medium pizza, I was fairly certain it was left by a bear.
A bit later, a large, fresh track in the mud left me no doubt who had been recently walking through. I took a couple of photos and slowly surveyed my surroundings. It was quiet but not silent. No crashing of a large creature through the woods or splashing of one crossing the swamp. Scanning the nearby trees, I mused that I must have just missed him. Unsure of whether to be relieved or disappointed, what sort of manners does one need if a chance encounter occurs?
A good resource for wildlife questions, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website notes when bears feel threatened, they may huff, stomp or clack their teeth together. I suspect the rattle of my own teeth would drown out the bear’s though, especially if a bear opted to bluff charge me. Running towards you, they will stop short – thank goodness – to communicate that you better get moving. While you might want to turn and run at that moment, this is a no-no as bears have a natural inclination to chase fleeing prey. Bears also eat carrion or dead animals, so fainting is also a bad idea. Better to remain upright and assertive, so as to not resemble a meal.
Give space by slowly backing away while ensuring you both have an escape route. Bears are typically reclusive and prefer not to share space with noisy humans, but they do deserve respect. Whether you cannot wait to get out there for your own adventure or never plan to leave your yard, it is good to learn more and then mind your manners when encountering wildlife.