Somehow, I jacked my back. Despite racking my brain, I could not pinpoint the moment of injury or reason for the issue. More likely a long-term problem related to poor posture, a lack of proper exercise and a good dose of incredible stress, it culminated in limited mobility. Whatever the situation, I messed it up good and now am working to remedy the concern.
Participating in physical therapy, the small, controlled actions I am doing promise to remedy my pain and increase my range of motion. As I do my baby crunches – barely even moving – I wonder, how is this going to make any difference? It seems impossible that these simple, small forward movements over time can do any good. My physical therapist knows though from experience that this is the key, and I must trust that knowledge. I do not have the wisdom, but they do. Putting my faith in their guidance, I do as instructed and wait on the reward.
The snail’s pace of recovery is my biggest hurdle though. As the number one fan of getting things done, that my life has recently brought things to a halt is a struggle of immense difficulty for me. It is annoying to not be able to function effectively or do the daily things I need to get done. If I push too much, I pay later and I am getting weary of it all.
Unable to affect the changes I need; I am reduced to turning my focus onto these small faithful motions in the hopes they will build into greater strength and stability. Having to trust it will provide the correct outcome is a daily challenge. I want to be better now and get on with life.
Even so, I know that all things from saving money to eating right and exercising or reducing stress rely on similar small faithful motions in the right direction to yield results. Progress is often slow and methodical in a discouraging and uneventful way. It is funny how we do not see anything happening for a while but then realize we are turning a corner and making some gains.
The key course is not to rush the recovery and overdo it once things are better. So impatient are we that taking time to heal, and rest seem foreign and uncomfortable. Why does it take so long?
We are not fans of progress, but of success and accomplishment.
Be encouraged if you are in this place. Sometimes all we can do is what we can do in each moment. Best to focus on inching forward each day. If you are feeling discouraged, know that I am right there with you. Hang in there and know you are not doing this daily crawl forward alone. Today, focus on a couple of simple steps to regain your ground, one solid motion at a time. If we must take this journey, let’s make it worth it because it looks like we will be here awhile.