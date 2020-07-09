I used the weed eater followed by the hedger before pruning with the clippers. By the time I finished and began raking the remains, I was woozy. Despite starting early in the morning, hydrating properly and monitoring the heat index, I got overheated doing yard work. I thought I had managed my outdoor exposure, but then my stomach cramped, and I knew it. The steamy weather had cooked me, and I felt sick.
Before you shrink in alarm, it was definitely heat-related illness not corona. (Isn’t it interesting how we must now provide this reassurance any time one is not feeling well?) Thankfully, an icy shower, fan on warp speed and several cold drinks got me chilled enough to keep it all down. I probably should have waited but the weeds were preparing to take over.
As the day progressed and the heat index climbed well over 100, I watched the yard wilt. When Mr. Harris arrived home from a workday equaling the numerical value before us, he suggested we turn the sprinklers back on.
Turned off when the summer rains arrived, I had completely forgotten to do so. Thankful my flowers would get a drink, we waited until nearly dark then powered up the pump. I stepped outside to see how things looked and got pelted by a jet of water.
One of the sprinkler heads had come off and rather than a fine mist, water was shooting up into the sky and hammering the overhang. Mr. Harris heard the racket and took a closer look. He soon found another and could be heard murmuring above the less than peaceful sound of water. As he slipped around the side of the house, I retreated to the blissful chilled air.
When the doorbell rang it was my hubby. He had walked around the house and now requested I join him. As I stepped out the front door, I had flashbacks of an attraction we had once visited. Jets of water were shooting into the sky from numerous points. All that was missing were the laser lights. It was like a lovely water show, except it was in my flower beds, not a water park.
Turning back my way, his form was perfectly back lit by the sunset and arching jets of silver. Quite a handsome sight, his next words broke me out in laughter. “Did you hit every single one of these with the weed eater?”
The plants had grown so much I had not seen the mist heads and with few exceptions, managed to chop the tops off nearly every one of them. Mr. Harris suggested he be the one to handle the weed eating from now on, but it remains to be seen if corona allows him a day off to do so. I suppose he could work all day, every day and then weed eat by head lamp but that seems extreme. Of course, having to replace all the sprinkler tops is a bit much too, but thankfully it isn’t much of an expense. I could blame it on corona, but I think I’ll just count it as collateral damage.