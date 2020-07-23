Some 23 years ago life changed dramatically for me. With the birth of my daughter, life would become richer, fuller and more challenging than ever. Even so, we embraced every moment whether it was sleepless nights, exhausting days or the never-ending juggle of responsibilities.
A friend had shared with me that you are never really ready to have children, you just do it. For this planner and preparer, it sounded like crazy talk. This would be the most important decision of our lives and we felt like we should get it all figured out first. I’ll wait a moment while the laughter dies down.
I was fond of referring to life as B.C. — meaning before children — when trying to explain to others who later asked that same question of me. In other words, B.C. you shower when you want, not when you can. A sit-down meal is part of B.C. that you give up for many years, get back and then lose once again for a while. Regardless of how much you plan, prepare and toil, life with kids will surprise you, especially if you have not had much experience with them. It is just the nature of things. There is a marvelous messiness to it all. If you embrace that, it will be the most joyous experience of your life.
Children bring this incredible intensity to each day and our own daughter was no exception. From her early walking — at age nine months — to her burbling laughter that made you break out in your own, childhood was full of blissful moments. As she grew and entered school it was like watching the wind. From homework to activities and engagements, our lives became ruled by a calendar. Through summer camps, field trips and sports, we found ourselves busier than ever and I enjoyed every moment knowing time was evaporating before my eyes.
The thing about kids is that the days are long but the time so very short. The first 20 years go by so fast, but you are in the middle of it all and cannot feel the motion. Now our girl is truly an adult and I am amazed by how her childhood has already passed. As the end of her youth rapidly approached in a flurry of college planning and travel, I set myself to not grasp but let go. There were hard moments and my heart ached, but I reminded myself that she was mine but for a season.
I am blessed to have shared so many birthdays with my girl since her birth. As she matures and becomes an adult, I can honestly say it has been even better than I could have imagined. There is something quite remarkable about getting to know this young woman who was a small child not that long ago to me. She has her own mind, strong spirit, and dreams for the future. Acknowledging your children as the adults they have become is so rewarding. Even better, she has taught me new things about myself.
While the sleepover and swim parties of her youth have been replaced by a meal, conversation and a gift she has already picked out, the experiences are just as rich. If possible, these times become even more precious as her adulthood unfolds.