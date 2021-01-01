As I sat in my chair reading one of the books I received on Christmas morning, I heard my cell phone chime that a text had arrived. It was later in the day after our nationwide Zoom call with the family had finished, all the wrapping paper carried to the trash and Becky and I had settled in to the remainder of a quiet Christmas day.
The text made me smile and reflect on the importance of friendship. It read, “Merry Christmas, God bless you even though you are a Dem.” We had a few more exchanges after that, and when I shared the text with Becky, she said that was quite something coming from him, as he was a die-hard Trumper.
I said no, he and I may have different political views, but he knows what a good person is and what character is and is not. There is a difference between what an individual person does or does not do and what a political party is. There is a difference.
It is the first day of the new year and as we turn the page to 2021, we all have to do better. We have serious issues to solve in overcoming the COVID virus, getting our economy working again, and healing from the trauma of 2020. I reflected on some of the times in the past that have a significant meaning for our future. I have been a part of our school district for 20 years and served as a teacher and administrator. Being involved in the education of our youth, who are our future, is to me one of the greatest responsibilities a person can have. I have been fortunate to be able to serve in many different capacities during the 20 years, always moving the process forward to enhance and extend the options and opportunities for our youth.
What I remember that has such a significant application to our current state of affairs was when I served as the teacher’s union President and Chief Contract Negotiator. I negotiated three different teacher contracts, all with positive outcomes. The issues and differences were significant and each year it became easier to reach common ground and to create a contract acceptable to all concerned. I didn’t get to work on a fourth contract as I was hired as an administrator and now sat on the other side of the table.
The process became smoother year after year as both sides considered the issues developed trust and understanding. I had to work with some of the teachers I represented to accept the concept that it was not that we had to win and the other side had to lose. In Florida, teachers don’t have the ability to strike, and any power teachers may have will come from the relationship developed between an administration and the teachers and school staff.
The ability to develop common ground, be willing to see the issues from both sides, and to believe in the idea it is not what is right for either the teachers or the administration, but what is right for our students. Whatever was proposed, if it didn’t hold up to the standard of supporting our students and be in their best interests, the proposal didn’t move ahead. After a period of time, both sides would bring something forward that was first considered if it was in the best interests of our students. We learned to trust, compromise and do what was right for our students. It was what can be called a win-win. Did both sides get what they wanted? No, they didn’t, but we established a way to work together and find common ground and move forward.
Many days you will see in the space below my column the editorial comments from the community. Many of the comments in the past year demonstrate the wide divide that separates our citizens, our country. “My side, my view point is right and yours is wrong” is a common theme. Blame and accusations seem to be many of the themes. Folks, this is not going to carry us forward in a positive and productive way. It is not that the other side has to lose for us to win. I understand our two-party system often deals with that format, but when things get done for the benefit of our citizens, our country, it is often the ability of different groups coming together on common ground and doing what is best for all, not just their group.
So, as we move into 2021, we are looking at the two sides of the same coin. It is time to unclench our fists, open our hands and reach out to one another and find the common ground, the common good we need to have to move forward. In the long run, it is the only way we will have our democracy survive.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.