We all are busy people, and technology today provides us with many ways to keep track of our schedules and commitments. My “go-to” device for more than 25 years has been the Franklin Day Planner. I know my smartphone can keep track of many of the same things, but it can’t carry some of the papers and documents I refer to often. With my current activities with the high school aviation program there are many things to keep track of.
This is not a defense of one type of planner or system but the value of effective planning and time management. There a few things you must do to be able to have whatever system you have work for you. Your device or planner needs to be with you so when something comes up, you have a place to record it in a place you will remember and take action on it. You also need to review your tasks and commitments each day so you know what you have committed to and nothing is forgotten.
The notes on the refrigerator don’t count. You can’t carry the refrigerator around with you and trying to remember all the details and odd notes stuck to the door can be a challenge.
Peter Drucker, a time management expert, had three rules to make it all work.
- If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it. You need to be able to see your to-do list, understand the time requirements, and document the completion and or adjustments of the tasks.
- You need to prioritize. You need to know what is the most important as compared to all the other tasks and commitments. Working with the first rule, you find the most appropriate time and space to do what needs to be done while attending to the most important things first. This rule also requires a brutal honesty with yourself weighing in on the things you like to do compared to the things that must be done.
- The third rule is “Buffalo Time.” This an adaptation from my wife Becky and me when we were teaching Dale Carnegie classes many years ago in Wisconsin.
Bill Plank was a past Dale Carnegie class graduate and came back as an assistant with the next class. Bill was Amish and didn’t drive so we would pick him up on the way to class each week. One day, arriving to pick Bill up, we were met in the yard by Elizabeth, Bill’s wife, informing us Bill was not going to be helping with class that night. Bill’s family raises full-blooded buffalo and one had escaped earlier in the day from the fenced pasture and was headed to Madison. It was like Sherman’s march to the sea as the animal bull dozed all in its path. Bill tried everything to turn it around to no avail. He finally had to shoot it. Bill now was field dressing the 2,000-plus pound buffalo. He was not coming to class.
The buffalo escape was unplanned, unexpected and had to be dealt with immediately. How many times in your carefully crafted daily plan has a buffalo appeared and changed your whole plan? It happens to all of us. Some buffalo have names that could be your boss, co-worker or a family member. They are out there and ready to trample on your day.
Drucker’s third rule is to plan some flexibility in your day for the unexpected. Don’t plan things so tightly that there is no extra time to react or shuffle tasks. If the buffalo don’t show up, take something off your master list and get to it or treat yourself to some “me” time and regenerate your energy.
Now when a buffalo shows up in your day, don’t shoot it; just ask what should be done first.
Honey-do lists can also have lots of buffalo-type events. The point is that besides planning some flexibility in you day, you can also create a dialog that can help sort things out better in the future. Happy planning where the buffalo don’t roam.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership between the School Board of Highlands County, the Sebring Regional Airport, EAA Chapter 1240 and Career Source Heartland, and other community groups supporting youth. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.