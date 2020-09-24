When I read the headline, a long, slow whistle slipped over my teeth. Clearly this 2020 thing is, well, a thing, meaning that stuff we never thought could happen has happened. Could DST join the list and be a positive for this calendar year?
With our next dialing back of the clock due to transpire in six short weeks, time is clearly flying by. In the past I might have mused there would be no way to make something like this transpire in that short time span, but then again, this is 2020, right?
While ending Daylight Saving Time equals an extra hour of sleep, I would give that up with no complaints. Rising before dawn anyway, I prefer to have my daylight on the opposite side of my day where I can try to take advantage of it. Those evenings after the time change are always a bit startling as I tarry at my desk a bit longer than expected and step out into the darkness.
Shopping for groceries on the way home from work and then cooking dinner while it is pitch dark out just feels weird. The pets are cranky too because schedules are skewed, and we are exhausted by the time we eat and get the dishes done. Our bodies crave sleep when the sun sets. As the weeks go by, Mr. Harris and I feel as though we have landed in some otherworldly land where sunlight is only a memory. We plod along in the darkness making bad jokes about becoming mole people.
Truthfully, we walk ourselves in the dark before beginning our days and walk the dog in the evenings just before bedtime to outsmart the mosquitoes anyway. It is the time between those hours that matter. In an office all day, while I do have a window my view is less than favorable and provides little stimulation. It is good to come home and see the birds, view my flowers and enjoy a little bit of sunlight before night falls.
Once that clock turns back, it is darkness on both sides of the day for quite a while. Sunset changing from 6:40 p.m. to 5:40 p.m. means most of us working can forget having some light in the evenings until the end of February.
All of this could go away along with the swing of the seasons and we could stay on DST all year long. While I know it will cause all manner of confusion and maybe even a bit of chaos here and there, we seem to be ready for anything anymore. Maybe, just maybe ending DST will not be a big hassle after all. Perhaps it will offer us a little bit of stability which most of us are craving right now after months of uncertainty.
Florida already has two time zones, so why not become the land of sunshine even if our northern neighbors do not? Not only could we market our beaches, but also our sunny days. Those hassles when we travel? It will be just one more thing we have to deal with, and I think we have proven we are able to handle it.