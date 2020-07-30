This year has brought more challenges than we ever could have predicted, and it seems like the hits just keep coming. I cannot help but notice that depending on where you are along life’s trajectory determines just how much of an impact 2020 has on your daily life. Even so, we can readily agree everyone is experiencing new challenges.
Retirees may have more flexibility managing day-to-day concerns with the exception of medical appointments. Even so, the swing of the markets and fears of the latest grocery trip bringing home something much more deadly than a little junk food has a way of wearing people down. Can you visit the grandkids and your own children safely? These are pressing concerns with no definitive risk-free solution.
Others still employed in the daily grind are balancing the onslaught of life modifications along with punching the clock. Whether you are embracing remote work for the first time or juggling an ongoing back and forth, it has not been easy. Some have lost their jobs or had long-awaited opportunities take flight. Is there a safe industry? We have seen even the medical field make cuts and changes. First responders are working every day without time off. These are times unlike any other.
Then there are our millennials. Balancing care for young families while navigating coronavirus life cannot be easy. Think of any child under age 10 that you know and them wearing a mask all day for school. How will parents manage multiple students in what may be staggered school days while also earning a paycheck? Home-based education is an option of course, but families will have the added adjustment of drastic income changes. If parents must work, are today’s children ready to be alone at the keyboard?
Our Generation Z college-aged students have toiled for years to accomplish great things and now find themselves with no graduation ceremonies and challenges that have never been managed before. If anyone can do it, they certainly can but there is no road map here. Even with their technologically savvy lifestyles, they are the first to experience this right along with the rest of us. We are navigating blindly, feeling for the best route.
While we do not have a charted path, history does provide education for managing hardships. In the past, people survived and eventually thrived once again by banding together as a unit, focused on the greater good. Citizens shouldered burdens, each doing what they could to make things better for all.
Can we stop worrying about this one, that thing, and who should be doing what and refocus on what we as individuals can offer as part of the solution? Not everyone will sacrifice and care for their fellow man, but if enough of us do, we can swing this thing to sooner resolution. Help where you are able and be kind in those hard moments. Many are struggling with the uncertainty around us. It has been said we are drowning in information but starved for wisdom. How about seeking to understand how you can help and let us get through this together.