During this coronavirus crisis, I have learned a lot. My brain, under a constant barrage of breaking information, new processes and continually updating procedures, has now begun to respond poorly. At least that’s my excuse for what I am calling my COVID-induced confusion.
Always a fantastic multitask-er, I find the need to dial that back a bit. Things are beginning to resemble my write life. That is what I call it when I’m working on one of my manuscripts. In a character-induced daze, I burn no candles and do not even think about starting dinner. Let’s just say it never ends well.
(He: Do you realize the pasta water is boiling over? Me: What? Huh? I’ll be there in a minute. One hour later he pops head in door of home office. He: Dinner is ready. Me: What? Rising from chair in a panic with realization of dinner left in process some time ago. OMG! The pasta. He: I took care of it. Let’s not have you cook when you’re writing anymore, OK?)
We had long ago adapted home life to writing demands and managed to figure it out rather smartly. Having these processes in place made my transition to remote work a breeze. The hard stuff already worked out, I settled in at home quite easily. Now with things opening back up, my tidy process is changing. My cats are about to lose their staff and I cannot help but feel like I just figured all this out and here we go again.
Once I am back out in the world, I suppose I’ll need to stockpile some stuff. Go ahead and rail against me if you must, but I swear I must be the only Highlands County resident who did not have piles of toilet paper in a closet somewhere. Now we are heading into hurricane season. Whether I will be able to buy more than two cans of corn remains to be seen. Why are we even having hurricane season this year? Shouldn’t we just skip it?
In addition to stepping into a store for the first time in two months, I imagine I will be able to dine out every now and then. We just recently enjoyed take out for the first time since mid-March and it was such a treat. Apparently prior to COVID-19, we were eating a lot of dollars. I would like to say that we will learn from that lesson, but I am a realist and hungry after work most days.
Even so, I will likely continue cooking more on an ongoing basis. I honestly enjoy it and if I am not writing while sauteing, it turns out rather good. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if restaurants would package prepped dinners you could take home to prepare yourself? It would be like cooking but without so much effort and provide a way to reduce exposure while still enjoying your favorites.
Here’s to more changes, a spirit of flexibility and a whole lot of coffee. We will get through this even if it makes our brains blurry. Now where did I leave that spatula?