Our recent deep chill caught me off guard. I knew the temperature would be dropping from the chatter throughout the day, but good gracious the forecast stopped me cold.
“Low 30s with a wind chill in the upper 20s,” I huffed, scrolling the NOAA listing. Apparently, someone forgot this was Florida and we don’t do winter at that level in these parts. Astounded, I kept going back, assuming things would moderate as the day progressed. Surely it would hover in the 40s. Instead, I shivered as the numbers continued to fall. This was serious. I knew when I got home it would be time to roll out cold weather preparations.
Around my hacienda, that means sheets and lots of them. A lover of tropical bromeliads and other hot house florals, a hard freeze could mean the loss of all plants I hold dear. A busy working woman, it is foolhardy to fuss with such temperamental plantings. I’m usually reminding myself of this in a colorful way as I work to protect the beauties from the cold. On this year’s pass by Jack Frost, the wind caught my mutterings right along with the sheets I was trying to use to buffer them.
One by one, I’d get a bed covered, but before I could spread a sheet over the next one, the first was flapping in the breeze. As Mr. Harris had his own weather concerns, it was just me and cats this night. They were no help. In fact, they were big trouble.
I’d snap a sheet in the wind, hoping to float it over a flower bed as they jumped up onto them or dove into the crisp fabric. I was desperate to complete my tasks before I froze and kept reprimanding them to stop. It appears I am rapidly becoming a person who not only talks to their pets, but foolishly attempts to reason with them as well.
In such a hurry, I almost forgot to turn off the sprinklers and did forget to flip on the floodlights. Due to this oversight, there was quite a bit of stumbling around in the dark. Sorry you missed it as I’m sure it was somewhat entertaining. One moment, reminiscent of a popular holiday movie, I fell backward to avoid crushing the plants I was trying to save. Rolling about, I struggled to right myself, but the multiple layers of clothing I donned made it hard to sit up once I was down.
From my low position however, I was able to snatch up the cat who thought it a good time to attack the human who feeds it. Preferring to muster about after dark, this one hates sleeping indoors. Settling him in for a warm night’s sleep, I overlooked the stink eye and grabbed the cat snacks. Feline number two came running, happy to slip indoors out of the wind.
Beginning to thaw, I headed to bed myself as the whip of the wind whistled a tune of failure for my efforts. Sure enough, in the morning the sheets fluttered about the yard, released from the flower beds by the gusting. Thankfully that same wind ensured no frost could settle and my floral fancies remain safe another year. I can now chill out because spring is on the way.