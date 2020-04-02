Due to COVID-19’s stay-at-home-movement, I completed my very first online shopping venture.
Downloading an app on my smartphone, my account was set up in a few moments. A disclosure advises prices are higher than in-store and on the one I used often-bought favorites averaged from a few coins to a couple of bucks higher. Would savvy specials and buy-one-get-ones average it out? Toilet paper showed as available, so I went for it thinking perhaps everyone buying it online was why the store shelf shortage was before us. (Go ahead and laugh at me anytime — it’s deserved.)
Clicking through, I experienced frustration trying to find favorites. It was time-consuming, but I cheered myself with a reminder I wouldn’t be strolling aisles or enduring the stress of lines. Once I carted what I needed, I clicked to checkout. That’s when I discovered a service fee, delivery fee and shopper tip would be added. As it was my first online purchase, I was able to waive the delivery and service fee while bumping up the tip. I figured whoever would be shopping deserved it. That was a wise decision as the next day when the app notified me shopping had started, the shopper texted me to let me know many things weren’t available.
Blessed with working remotely, I’ve sheltered in place as requested. Not journeying to market, I didn’t know if Facebook posts were uniformly indicative of how things truly were. My shopper confirmed it as she conquered each aisle.
This wasn’t available, would I care for that instead? Item by item, I shared with my spouse the scenario unfolding. When she hit the dry goods, I let her know any brand of dry black beans was fine. She replied with a photo of empty shelves. I was floored.
Before this current situation, I’m pretty darn sure no one else ever bought dried beans. I used to shop three to four times a week and never met anyone in the dried bean section or seen it on the belt before or after my order. Eventually, our online conversation dissolved into my giving her free reign to buy whatever faintly resembled the genus of my requested food group and effusive praise for her efforts.
Following checkout, the app provided a pin map so I could guesstimate when she’d arrive. A great feature as there was no reason to get the dog involved, especially since Mr. Harris was spending his Saturday evening working remotely. Our shopper was apologetic over the multitude of missing items. We chose to see it as an opportunity to try new things.
These are peculiar times and extreme circumstances so it’s hard to say if online shopping and delivery is for us. I love the idea but miss the friendships I’ve made at the store. There’s a cost factor, but perhaps if carefully done it can still be cost-effective.
For now, to reduce exposure and stay at home, it works. I suspect a phone call to neighbors or family to consolidate lists and share fees would be a smart way to go. It bears mention I’ve been told some vendors don’t charge service or delivery fees so it’s worth looking around. What’s your favorite online venue? Let your friends and family know, especially those who can’t get out.