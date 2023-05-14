Did you know 1 in 5 Americans will experience a mental health illness each year? Fifty percent of all individuals will be diagnosed with a mental health illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime. Our psychological and emotional well-being is what defines our mental health. A lot of different factors make up our mental health, including genetics, family history, and life experiences, such as trauma experiences.
We know from the Adverse Childhood Experiences study (ACEs), that trauma experiences in childhood (with various forms of physical and emotional abuse, neglect, household violence, and dysfunction) show a powerful correlation between these experiences and greater risk factors of poor outcomes later in life, such as mental health illnesses.
Ten million Americans currently live with mental health disorders. The most common disorders include anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorders. Anxiety symptoms can include excessive worrying, fatigue, restlessness, and panic attacks. Symptoms of depression can include depressed mood, diminished interest in normal activities, change in appetite and sleep patterns, and a feeling of worthlessness. For bipolar disorder, the moods and behaviors of an individual are drastically different than normal, which may include unusual activity or sleep patterns.
If you have concerns related to your psychological and emotional well-being, reaching out to a medical professional or to a mental health professional would be the first step towards hope and healing. Self-diagnosing is never a good idea because there could be many different reasons behind mental health symptoms, both physical and psychological. If you need to find a licensed mental health provider for your area, you can find a listing of mental health providers online at www.psychologytoday.com.
It is important that we take care of our mental health and seek care when needed, just as we do when we are sick and seek help from a medical professional. If you are struggling or in crisis, and need to talk to someone right away, you can call or text 988. The 988 helpline is open 24/7.
More than half of people with mental health concerns don’t ask for help. The reasons for this are often related to stigma or prejudice. Stigma comes from a lack of understanding that mental health concerns are normal, just as someone getting sick with a common cold. Prejudice is when someone has fixed ideas of judgment, such as saying that the person with a mental health diagnosis of, for example, depression, caused it themselves and can simply get over it by themselves. This would be an incorrect assumption. It would be the same as saying to someone diagnosed with cancer that it’s their fault, that they caused their own cancer, and they can get healed from it themselves. Overall, the rate of stigma and prejudice is decreasing because people are becoming more aware of what mental health is, what it means and what it might look like.
If you would like to learn more about mental health and how to help others, you can sign up for a Mental Health First Aid training. You will learn risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns, strategies on how to help someone in both crisis and non-crisis situations, and where to turn for help. Contact Peace River Center at 863-519-0575 to sign up for this training.
Madeleine “Anna” Leonhardt is the director of Children’s Services with the Champion for Children Foundation.