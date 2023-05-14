Did you know 1 in 5 Americans will experience a mental health illness each year? Fifty percent of all individuals will be diagnosed with a mental health illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime. Our psychological and emotional well-being is what defines our mental health. A lot of different factors make up our mental health, including genetics, family history, and life experiences, such as trauma experiences.

We know from the Adverse Childhood Experiences study (ACEs), that trauma experiences in childhood (with various forms of physical and emotional abuse, neglect, household violence, and dysfunction) show a powerful correlation between these experiences and greater risk factors of poor outcomes later in life, such as mental health illnesses.

