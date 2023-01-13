As we walked out to the plane the young man from the Avon Park High School JROTC was just a chatterbox about all the aircraft he knew about and was so excited about The EAA Young Eagles flight we were about to take.

We concluded our pre-flight walk around the plane, and he was strapped in his seat. He was still chattering away and eyes wide. Soon after the run-up at the end of the runway we were rolling and lifting off the ground. There was something different.

