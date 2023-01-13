As we walked out to the plane the young man from the Avon Park High School JROTC was just a chatterbox about all the aircraft he knew about and was so excited about The EAA Young Eagles flight we were about to take.
We concluded our pre-flight walk around the plane, and he was strapped in his seat. He was still chattering away and eyes wide. Soon after the run-up at the end of the runway we were rolling and lifting off the ground. There was something different.
He was silent. I knew the headsets were working since I checked them before the run-up, and we had chatted checking for volume and clarity. Was he scared? Was he about to blow his breakfast all over the panel? How quickly could I turn around and put the plane on the ground? My mind was racing and I asked if he was alright?
He turned to me with the biggest grin and said this was the best day of his life. He was just overwhelmed with the experience of flight. As a Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) volunteer pilot, this is what we live for. Ask pilots what their first flight was like, and they will have the details etched in their minds and can recall every detail even after 50 or more years. It is a life event that stays with you and for many is the beginning of a life of flight and magic.
EAA is celebrating the 30th year of Young Eagle flights. The Young Eagles program is designed to introduce youths ages 8 to 17 to aviation by giving them their first ride in an airplane for free with volunteer member-pilots. Launched in 1992, the program has provided nearly 2.3 million introductory flights to date. EAA Young Eagles passed another milestone in November 2022 with more than 100,000 young people enrolling in the Sporty’s Pilot Shop Learn to Fly Course following their Young Eagles flights.
The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) has taken more than 49,000 young people on free introductory flights via its Young Eagles program in 2022. The flights were provided by 4,078 volunteer pilots, 1,159 of whom joined the program in 2022. EAA further noted that 93 pilots have completed its “30 for 30 Challenge”, flying at least 30 youth in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Young Eagles program.
“We are thrilled to see an increase in the number of pilots looking to help inspire the next generation of aviators,” said EAA Eagles program manager David Leiting. “For pilots, the rewards of flying Young Eagles are immeasurable. The only way we get more young people involved in aviation is to have more pilots participate, so the open invitation is always there.”
Our local Sebring EAA Chapter 1240 has flown hundreds of youth and for many it was an introduction to become more involved through our high school aviation program. Providing a Young Eagles flight is one thing, but what comes next to capture the enthusiasm and excitement? We developed the high school program more than 24 years ago when many high schools did not have an aviation program.
We are fortunate here in Highlands County to have School Board leadership that recognizes the value of a program that enhances the Science Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) curriculum. The aviation curriculum has been focused on grades 9-12 and we are going to be adding activities for grades K-2, 3-5, and 6-8. EAA Chapter 1240 this coming year will also be developing activities on weekends and evenings for youth and families interested aviation, aircraft restoration, and building aircraft.
We have been asked often, “What are you doing at the airport with the kids; are you training pilots and mechanics?” In some cases, yes, but our main purpose is to develop options and opportunities for our youth. In many ways, they don’t know what they don’t know. Our programs introduce them to so many career areas in aviation, aerospace, and the technical world we live in. The skills they learn such as working in teams, reading and applying technical information, problem solving, communication, being accountable and responsible for their actions and the work they do, are all transferrable skills that will serve them in whatever they choose to do in life.
We could not offer the options and opportunities without the cadre of community volunteers who have decided to give back to our youth. Our community has many retired or currently active people in aviation and aerospace. Some don’t have experience but have an interest in youth aviation and are willing to help and learn with the students. We welcome our community be come and enjoy the discoveries and smiles that are a part of learning what the birds already know. Come and join us.
Tomorrow is the EAA Chapter 1240 breakfast, and we will be providing Young Eagle flights weather permitting. We begin at 8 a.m. We encourage anyone interested in Young Eagle flights to pre-register by going to this link https://youngeaglesday.org/.. Come and see what our students are doing and enjoy a great breakfast with friendly people.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.