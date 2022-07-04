- As a nation, we will consume 150 million hotdogs on July 4. But some hotdogs are dangerous. An average of 75 children choke to death on hotdogs, each year.
- We will purchase 750,000,000 pounds of chicken in the days leading up to July 4. There will also be 16,000 people brought to the ER because of grilling accidents.
- We will spend well over $900 million on fireworks this year. Almost all of the backyard variety will have been manufactured in China. About 15,000 people will be brought to the ER for injuries from fireworks. Most of the accidents will be alcohol-related.
- Three presidents died on July 4. John Adams and Thomas Jefferson died on the same day in 1826. Zachary Taylor died on July 4, 1850 from some bad fruit he ate at a July 4th picnic. If you didn’t know that, don’t feel bad. One fourth of Americans are unable to tell you, from whom, we declared our independence in 1776.
- And finally, some good news. Fully one-half of Americans own a United States flag, and 94% of our country’s flags are still manufactured in the good old USA!
Mark Barie, from Sebring, Florida, is an award-winning author of Military Fiction. He makes regular presentations before historical societies, community service clubs, and genealogical groups. Barie may be reached at: authormarkbarie@gmail.com