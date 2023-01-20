“The world was a much different place 70 years ago. The conflict in Korea was entering its final six months. “Don’t Let the Stars Get in Your Eyes” by Perry Como topped the Billboard charts. And the average price of a gallon of gasoline was about 27 cents. On Jan. 26 of that year, 1953, a small group of aviation enthusiasts led by Paul Pobrerezny changed the course of general aviation forever with the founding of the Experimental Aircraft Association” (EAA). These are the words Sam Olson of EAA wrote at the beginning of his recent article celebrating the origins of EAA.

The original purpose of EAA was to aid and assist amateur aircraft builders. It soon became a place for anyone interested in general aviation to join, expanding the interests in aviation and being a proponent of safety. I joined EAA when I began my pilot training in 1982 and have been a member ever since. Over the years I have seen EAA evolve, expanding its programs and efforts introducing aviation to a greater audience and supporting the growth of general aviation.

