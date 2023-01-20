“The world was a much different place 70 years ago. The conflict in Korea was entering its final six months. “Don’t Let the Stars Get in Your Eyes” by Perry Como topped the Billboard charts. And the average price of a gallon of gasoline was about 27 cents. On Jan. 26 of that year, 1953, a small group of aviation enthusiasts led by Paul Pobrerezny changed the course of general aviation forever with the founding of the Experimental Aircraft Association” (EAA). These are the words Sam Olson of EAA wrote at the beginning of his recent article celebrating the origins of EAA.
The original purpose of EAA was to aid and assist amateur aircraft builders. It soon became a place for anyone interested in general aviation to join, expanding the interests in aviation and being a proponent of safety. I joined EAA when I began my pilot training in 1982 and have been a member ever since. Over the years I have seen EAA evolve, expanding its programs and efforts introducing aviation to a greater audience and supporting the growth of general aviation.
EAA is organized with over 900 local chapters around the world. Members gather to work on restoring, building and maintaining aircraft. They share their aviation interests and participate in programs that promote and support aviation. Each chapter is supported by the national headquarters in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The signature event conducted by EAA is AirVenture, a week-long gathering of aviation enthusiasts and aircraft in Oshkosh each year. Commonly referred to as “Oshkosh,” there will be over 600,000 attendees and over 10,000 aircraft. Anything that flies, is innovative, historic, military and commercial is likely to be there. It is the largest gathering of general aviation in the world.
Local chapters can draw on the resources of the EAA national headquarters. Educational programs, chapter leadership development and providing advocacy for general aviation are just some of the ways local chapters are supported. There have been two programs that I have benefitted from personally.
For most of my time flying I had to take a flight physical every 3 years and when I got older every two years, to hold a third-class medical certificate. (Commercial pilots would be required to have a first class medical certificate and be examined every six months). The exam had to be done by a FAA certified doctor and usually cost $150 or more. EAA worked with other aviation groups and helped pass into law the “Basic Med” program where your local doctor could fill out a form covering al the concerns of the third class medical physical and you didn’t have to go to a FAA approved doctor. I do this every two years when I take my annual Medicare physical. Pretty simple.
The other program is celebrating its 30-year anniversary this year. The EAA Young Eagles program has introduced millions of youth ages 8 to 17 to the wonders of flight. For many it was the first step into the world of aviation. Our local EAA Chapter 120 has flown hundreds of local youth. Many of them have gone on to become pilots and becoming a part of other career areas of aviation. Making a Young Eagle flight for me is one of the most enjoyable parts of being an EAA member.
I enjoy being part of an organization that is positive and proactive. From the time I was just a young lad I enjoyed watching aircraft takeoff and land at a small airport in New Jersey when my dad would stop on the way to grandmother’s house. A seed was planted. Although I still enjoy the ambience of an airport, large or small, it is the people who you meet at the airport that provide some of the best experiences.
When you are a pilot, it does not make you any more special than another person, but you have joined a fraternity of people who get the chance to see the top of the clouds and experience the wonders of flight more than most. I have found it doesn’t matter what you fly – a Boeing 747 or a Cessna 150 – you have a common ground that makes it easy to get to know others. The people I have met and the friendships that have developed through aviation and particularly EAA, are priceless. I have learned so much and become a better pilot and person through these friendships.
I have belonged to many different groups, some for short periods of time, others longer. My membership was based upon my interests and activities supported by the group. I always tried to be active and involved as best I could, and if I could not, I left the group. My EAA involvement aligns with my passion for aviation and the opportunity to share it with our youth.
You don’t have to be a pilot to become a member of EAA. All you need is an interest in aviation and more than likely you will find something of great interest and the opportunity to learn new things and meet some interesting people.
Our local EAA Chapter 1240 holds a monthly meeting the second Thursday of the month, 6 p.m., at the EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation Development Center, through Gate 24, at the Sebring Regional Airport. We start with a potluck dinner followed by an aviation topic presentation. We then set up for our monthly pancake breakfast held the following Saturday. If you have an interest in aviation, want to have fun, and learn new things, come an join us.
For more information send me an email or give me a call.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.