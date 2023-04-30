Reader H. had this to say about the legislation being pushed by Governor DeSantis that would make it easier to sue someone for defamation.

“I wanted to address the proposed legislation exposing people to frivolous lawsuits for expressing political opinions. I cannot even believe we are discussing such a proposal. From what I have read on the matter, this law flies in the face of the 1st Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. I doubt it would survive a court challenge. But I don’t want our State to venture down that path a single step.

