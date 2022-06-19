I first met County Administrator Randy Vosburg in 2013 when he was hired as the assistant county administrator. During his early years with the county, Randy worked closely with me and my district on projects and activities that impacted both of our municipalities. From the first time I met Randy it was very clear that he was a very knowledgeable professional and had a firm grasp on the policies and procedures necessary to run an effective organization. Coupled with a great personality and a mild demeanor, he was easy to work with. Have you ever been around Randy and he didn’t have a smile on his face.
When the administrator vacancy became available in 2017, I was a vocal advocate that he needed to be appointed the new county administrator, as did many of my colleagues who worked with Randy on a consistent basis. The Board of County Commissioners at that time had the foresight to elevate Randy to the position he has held since December of 2017. They certainly made the right decision.
The average resident, including the commissioners, have no idea the amount of time and involvement this man has had with the five governmental jurisdictions in this county. Over the years Randy has attended meetings, special events, and all sorts of activities in just Spring Lake, representing the county. I have received business texts and emails late into the night and on weekends, and his attention to details and our requests for help have always been handled in a timely manner.
Over the years, Randy and I became close friends and often discussed our roles, our vision and our relationships with elected officials. We both agreed that the chief administrator of a governmental entity must be in total control of personnel and operations, and our boards should focus on policies, budgets and vision. That might seem like a simple separation, but work with a board and see how challenging it can be. Many people get elected to office and then immediately become experts in how to run an organization, who to hire, how to evaluate, and why their opinion is more important than their counterparts. It is a slippery slope, and Randy has done a superb job. Without his knowledge, personality and demeanor, he may not have lasted as long as he did; it can be frustrating.
Chief administrators try to surround themselves with like-minded individuals who will carry out their vision and mission. Randy has surrounded himself with a very professional group of people that formed his team. They are responsive, cooperative, committed and caring. I would hate to see this team negatively affected by his departure, and that the next administrator will come in and want to put together his own group without careful evaluation and getting input from those of us who use county services and expertise, and the partnerships we have with county department heads.
When Randy’s predecessors were hired there were problems and concerns that prevented any of them from being a success; that is why the county had three administrators after Carl Cool retired. The county is now able to hire someone who can come in and continue the strategies Randy and his team put into place, and not come in and start all over. That would be bad for the county, bad for our jurisdictions, bad for county staff, and bad for residents and businesses. We don’t need new vision and processes; we need a continuation of what Randy and his team have put into place. It is the foundation for the future.
At our June 8th meeting District Board Chairman Tim McKenna read into the public record a statement thanking Randy for his years of service to the county, his support and relationship to Spring Lake, and our sincere best wishes to him and his family. I will especially miss our breakfast meetings, our phone conversations, working on joint projects, and strategizing for the future.
Good luck, my friend, and thank you for what you have accomplished for our county. I wish you and your family the very best; I will sincerely miss you.
Joe DeCerbo is district manager of Spring Lake Improvement District.