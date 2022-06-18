Regular readers of this column will know about my complete and utter intolerance for cockroaches in all forms, including the horrifying palmetto bug, which was given wings when it sold its soul to the devil.
Hatred is not a strong enough word to express my feelings about these creatures. I cannot understand why Noah let them on the ark instead of stepping on them and sparing the rest of us. These creatures and I will never be friends.
It doesn’t help that not only do I not like them, I am afraid of them. Yes, I’m aware I’m much bigger than they are and can kill them with a stomp of my foot. The problem is I don’t want any body parts near these things. I’m afraid that they’ll somehow grow metal claws that will dig into me if I try to step on them.
I know it’s irrational. I lose a lot of ability to be reasonable when faced with one of these.
Fortunately, we’ve managed to keep them out of the house here in Florida, or at least out of sight (do not write me and tell me they’re probably in the walls – I don’t want to know). As long as they stay out of my way and don’t try to crawl on me, I’m happy.
So, imagine my feelings when I discovered that there is a pest control company in Raleigh, North Carolina, that’s offering people $2,000 to release 100 “American cockroaches” into their home.
I am not kidding. According to the article I found at www.usatoday.com, the company, named ThePestinformer, wants to try out some new pest control solutions. To that end, they will pay five to seven families $2,000 each to release 100 (!) roaches into their homes.
The article says the critters would be in the house 30 days being filmed “to gauge how effective this treatment is.” Another article stated that any leftover bugs would be gotten rid of at the end of the trial period.
As I type this, more than 2,200 families have applied for this disaster, and applications will be accepted at the website until the end of July. I’m assuming you have to live in the general area of Raleigh to participate, which is probably far enough away from me I don’t have to worry about this.
Look, I know times are tough. Two grand is a lot of money. But there is no way that I would take part in this. Just … no.
For one thing, I would want to know if the roaches were capable of making more roaches during this 30-day period. I am unaware of the reproduction cycle of a roach, but is it possible that they would be fruitful and multiply?
And what if the treatment totally failed? I know they said they’d get rid of the bugs. But how will they know that they got them all? Are these things tagged in some way? Will someone be making a headcount of dead roaches?
Just writing this is giving me the creepy-crawlies. I’m not sure what the over 2,200 families are thinking, but if they want to keep me out of their house, this would do it.
And, ever upbeat, the article ends with the fact that, according to Western Exterminator Co. and PestWorld.org, there are no less than 55 species of cockroach.
That whimpering sound you hear is coming from me. Please, take pity and bring chocolate.