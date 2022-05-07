About a month ago, I did something to my right knee. Unfortunately, I can’t be any more specific than that. All I know is one day it was fine; the next, the pain started.
I found walking helped with the pain to a certain extent. So, I got the bright (?) idea that if a little walking helped, a lot of walking would help a lot. Makes sense, right?
Well, learn from my mistakes: it didn’t help. It made it a good deal worse, and I hobbled around the house a very unhappy camper. While resting it, as Don suggested, provided some relief, it didn’t fix it.
It hurt the most when I tried to rise from a sitting position, especially if I sat for a prolonged period of time. Remember this – it’s important later in the column.
After we determined that I had strained the ligaments and tendons to that knee, I was assigned physical therapy. The people working with me know their stuff: I’m starting to feel better and they haven’t made me scream once. Hopefully by the time we’re all done with this I will be back to whatever passes for normal for me.
Then Saturday happened.
To understand Saturday, you must know we currently own three cars. My car, which I bought used last year; Don’s SUV, which is a 2005 and has some miles on it; and my mother-in-law’s sedan, which is a 2006 with even more miles on it that we use as a backup car.
The sedan has proven useful because we have two young men living with us who were able to use the car to run errands or get to work. This freed me up from being a chauffeur, something I appreciated.
On Saturday, Mom’s car was out of commission. It had some wheel bearing issues that we hadn’t been able to deal with yet. So it sat in the driveway until we could get it to a mechanic. Don was in the Tampa/St. Petersburg area of Florida, attending a conference. I was home, minding my own business.
Don called me from St. Pete with the unfortunate news that the SUV had chosen that particular moment to overheat. For those who don’t know much about where I live, St. Pete is two to two-and-a-half hours away from home.
So, Don was stranded. He could get the car towed to a local mechanic (hopefully) but someone was going to have to go get him. Guess who got the job?
The situation was complicated by the fact that one of the young men living with us had to get to work at a time I would be on the road picking up Don. A couple of phone calls later and my dear friend Dixie agreed to get him to work for me. She wound up having to borrow someone else’s car to do it, but she came through like the heroine she is.
So, remember what I said earlier, about how sitting for prolonged periods made it painful to stand? Try driving two-and-a-half hours and then standing. I did break it up with one stop on the way over, but yeah, it hurt. Fortunately, it doesn’t hurt to actually drive, or I’d be in a real fix.
So Don got home safely, and we got Mom’s car fixed on Sunday, making us at least a two-car household. As I type this, Don’s SUV sits at the shop in St. Pete waiting for a part.
And, yes, when it’s fixed, two people will have to go to St. Pete and retrieve it. I’m almost certain one of them will be me. Maybe by then standing won’t be quite the pain it is now. Stay tuned.