I wrote the following column in the hopes you will learn from my mistakes and not have to suffer as I did last Monday.
I was minding my own business on Facebook when a person claiming to be a relative of mine asked for some help. They’d been locked out of their Facebook and Instagram accounts, could I help them recover them?
When I found out that part of the solution was giving this individual access to my FB account, I was wary, but she supplied me with evidence that she was who she said she was, and I figured it was legit.
Hint: this is not legit. If someone ever asks for access to your Facebook account, unless they are law enforcement or have a warrant, the answer is no.
So we were talking, and she was doing whatever, and I discover (thanks to Facebook) that someone has changed the email to my account. The individual denied doing it, but I had gone from wary to alarmed, and decided to deal with it.
I then got a text message from someone claiming to be from Facebook and that they’d noticed unusual activity on my account, could they help me?
At this point of the column, all my friends who are experts in computers and hacking are staring at the newspaper in horror and screaming “NOOOOO!” It’s like a movie where the girl is going into the basement where you know the monster is and you yell at the screen for her to run and she doesn’t.
Well, in my defense I was not thinking clearly, already freaked out about what was going on. So, to make a long story short, I fell for it. I gave the individual information and even, at their request, had my younger son James click on a link they sent to prove I was who I said I was.
I then got a message from James – it was bogus, he’d been hacked. I was shocked and upset. And by this time, thoroughly locked out of my account. The hacker had replaced my password, email, and phone number, and I could not figure out how to get back in.
(For those of you who suggest I go to Facebook customer service, I have discovered there isn’t much, if any, in the way of service. They have some help articles but that’s about it.)
Fortunately, my Facebook app on my phone gave me a way back to my account. I discovered that they changed my name – I was now Caleb Laura Ware – and that a dating app had been added to my account. Nothing else was changed, and the hacker hadn’t posted anything on my wall. I am very grateful for that.
I did my best to kill the dating app, but all I managed was to silence notifications from it. I did restore my phone number and email, gleefully booting the hacker’s additions off my account.
However, there seems to be a problem with my password. I have tried to change it, and may even have succeeded, but I can’t figure out what the password is, because when I type what I think it is, I’m told it’s incorrect. When I try to change it, I’m told I’ve done that too many times and I need to wait.
This means I can’t change my name, or even change what name appears first. So for now, I am Caleb Laura Ware on Facebook. Frustrating, but maybe it’ll remind me to be a lot more cautious with my information in the future.
I hope you are smarter than I am and never fall for this. The last thing you want to do is spend a good part of a day trying to fix a mess like this. Trust me, I know.