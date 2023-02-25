Readers of this space know that I am an uncurable chocoholic. In fact, I have no desire to be cured of this. If I ever found out I was allergic to chocolate, I would have to see if the reaction would kill me or just make me uncomfortable. I would endure a lot of discomfort for chocolate.
Now, this doesn’t mean that you can slap chocolate on just anything and expect me to eat it. I do have a few standards. If you love me, for example, you will not try to get me to eat chocolate-covered raisins. That is a terrible thing to do to perfectly good chocolate. Ick.
I will consume milk chocolate, but the way to my heart is dark. I love dark chocolate. I love it by itself; I love it with nuts. I am a fan of Mounds bars, which are dark chocolate with coconut. While I don’t consume baking chocolate outright, I’ve sampled dark chocolate that will scrape your tongue with its touch of bitterness. Yum.
Hot fudge sundaes are a terrific way to consume chocolate. So is chocolate fondue, and I will consent to dipping apple slices, banana slices, and strawberries into the warm chocolatey goodness (leave the raisins at home).
When it comes to candy, Don knows I prefer the dark. He does his best to accommodate my addiction, though milk chocolate does find its way into the house. Don likes fruit-filled chocolate, which I can take or leave, so between the two of us we can pretty much find something in the chocolate aisle that appeals to us.
One form of chocolate I have never tried as far as I know is the Cadbury Crème Egg. This confection, according to Cadbury’s website, consists of an egg-shaped milk chocolate shell that covers a yellow and white “yolk” of fondant.
I will save you a trip to Dr. Google. Fondant, according to www.dictionary.com, is “a thick, creamy sugar paste, the basis of many candies.”
The egg shell sounds appealing. The insides … I like sugar, but I wonder if this is too much of a good thing. Then again, I adore Village Inn’s Caramel Pecan Silk Supreme pie, which is rich and full of sugar. So maybe I’d like it.
One man in London, 32-year-old Joby Pool, apparently likes these eggs a lot. At least that’s the impression I get from a news story at www.usatoday.com, which says he allegedly tried to steal almost 200,000 of the eggs.
According to the article, Pool used a stolen truck with false plates and managed to get through the gates of the industrial unit where the eggs were stored. He hooked the trailer that contained him to his vehicle and off he went.
Police somehow caught up with Pool and arrested him. The value of the eggs and other chocolate goodies found in the trailer was over 31,000 British pounds (that’s $37,000 to us Americans).
On Valentine’s Day, Pool pled guilty to all charges, which included criminal damage and two counts of theft. He will be sentenced sometime in March.
I wonder what he planned to do with his stash. Can you freeze Cadbury Crème Eggs? Dr. Google says yes. Did he plan to give them out hither and yon throughout England like a human Easter Bunny? No clue.
By the way, even though they originated from England, you can get Cadbury Crème Eggs here in the USA. I might track one down and taste it, just to see if it would be something I like. If I do, I promise to report the results in a future column.
Meanwhile, I will enjoy the chocolate I have available. Gifts of chocolate are always welcome. But remember: no raisins. That just wouldn’t be nice.