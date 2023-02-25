Readers of this space know that I am an uncurable chocoholic. In fact, I have no desire to be cured of this. If I ever found out I was allergic to chocolate, I would have to see if the reaction would kill me or just make me uncomfortable. I would endure a lot of discomfort for chocolate.

Now, this doesn’t mean that you can slap chocolate on just anything and expect me to eat it. I do have a few standards. If you love me, for example, you will not try to get me to eat chocolate-covered raisins. That is a terrible thing to do to perfectly good chocolate. Ick.

